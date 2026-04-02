Two comets may be visible to the naked eye this April: NARIT

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) said that people in Thailand may get the chance to see two comets in April: C/2026 A1 (MAPS) and C/2025 R3 (PanSTARRS). The two are expected to reach peak brightness in early April and after Songkran, respectively, and both may become bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.



C/2026 A1 (MAPS)

Comet MAPS belongs to the Kreutz sungrazer group, meaning it will pass very close to the Sun and may become bright enough to be visible without a telescope. It is expected to make its closest approach to the Sun on April 4, 2026, and its closest approach to Earth on April 6, 2026, at a distance of 143.7 million kilometres.

Its peak brightness is forecast at magnitude -4, making it potentially visible to the naked eye and roughly as bright as Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in 2024.

However, it remains uncertain whether the comet will survive the Sun’s intense radiation as it passes so close. If it does, it could become a striking object in the evening sky from April 4 onwards. If not, it may break apart and fade into space.

The best time to observe Comet MAPS is therefore from April 4 onwards in the early evening, looking towards the west. April 6 is expected to be especially favourable, as that is when the comet will be closest to Earth and will already have passed its closest point to the Sun, while also appearing farther from the Sun in the sky, making it easier to spot.

Real-time information on C/2026 A1 (MAPS) is available here.