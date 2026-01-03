NARIT: 10 must-see sky events in 2026

Thailand’s National Astronomical Research Institute (NARIT) has published a list of 10 astronomy phenomena to watch in 2026, featuring a total lunar eclipse, major meteor showers, the Sun passing directly overhead in Thailand, and the year’s closest and farthest full moons.

The 10 highlights are:

1) Jupiter closest to Earth of the year — January 10, 2026

Jupiter reaches opposition, placing it opposite the Sun in the sky and at its closest distance to Earth for the year, about 633 million kilometres away. It can be observed all night. With a telescope of 30x magnification or more, observers can see the Galilean moons and Jupiter’s cloud bands. At 100x or more, the Great Red Spot — a giant storm larger than Earth by about 1.3 times — can be seen clearly. This occurs roughly every 13 months.

2) Total lunar eclipse — March 3, 2026 (Makha Bucha Day)

The eclipse runs roughly 3.44pm–9.23pm Thailand time. In Thailand, the Moon becomes visible above the eastern horizon at around 6.23pm (Bangkok time), during the total eclipse phase, when the full Moon appears brick red until about 7.02pm. A partial eclipse follows until the event ends around 9.23pm. Visible to the naked eye nationwide.

3) Farthest and closest full moons of the year

Micro Full Moon / “Micro Blue Moon” — May 31, 2026 (Visakha Bucha Day): the year’s farthest full Moon, and the second full Moon of the month (a Blue Moon), making it a “micro blue moon”, appearing slightly smaller than usual.

Super Full Moon — December 24, 2026 (Christmas Eve): the year’s closest full Moon, appearing slightly larger than usual.