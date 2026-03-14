DIP registers ‘Yasothon Sweet Watermelon’ as GI, boosting premium Isan produce towards global markets

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) is pressing ahead with its policy of elevating community products to international standards, announcing the registration of the Geographical Indication (GI) ‘Yasothon Sweet Watermelon’. The move underlines the quality of a premium agricultural product from Thailand’s Northeast, known for its juicy sweetness and distinctive crisp flesh. The DIP said the GI is expected to strengthen competitiveness and generate sustainable income for local farmers, with total economic value estimated at 48 million baht.
Auramon Supthaweetham, director-general of the DIP, said ‘Yasothon Sweet Watermelon’ has distinctive characteristics: attractively shaped fruit, a dark green rind with clear striping, deep red flesh that is firm, smooth and crisp, with a juicy sweet flavour and a fragrant aroma. She said the key factors behind these qualities stem from the geographical characteristics of Yasothon’s growing areas across five districts—Mueang Yasothon, Kut Chum, Pa Tio, Kham Khuean Kaeo and Maha Chana Chai—located on the Chi River floodplain. The soil is fertile sandy loam with good drainage, making it well suited to watermelon cultivation.
She added that the local climate provides sufficient sunshine and a notable difference between daytime and night-time temperatures. Watermelons tolerate heat well and require relatively little water, supporting quality fruit and strong sugar accumulation. Combined with farmers’ long-standing expertise passed down through generations, the product has become popular with consumers and widely recognised.
Auramon noted that Yasothon Sweet Watermelon is not only an important agricultural product for the province, but also appears in Yasothon’s provincial slogan, along with Bung Fai, Pha Khid Triangular Pillow, and Jasmine Rice. In the past, villagers began by growing watermelon for household consumption before it developed into a main occupation for local farmers.
With this registration, ‘Yasothon Sweet Watermelon’ becomes Yasothon’s third GI product. The two GI products registered previously are:
Auramon said Yasothon Sweet Watermelon is the first GI product registered exclusively for Yasothon province alone.
The DIP said certifying quality and promoting GI-based business aligns with the Commerce Ministry’s policy of adding value to agricultural products and raising awareness of locally distinctive GI goods. It is intended as a tool to increase sustainable income for farmers and local entrepreneurs. The GI system also helps prevent others from falsely claiming or misusing the product name, strengthens confidence in product quality and origin, expands marketing opportunities domestically and internationally, and enhances the long-term competitiveness of Thai agricultural products.
The DIP said it believes GI registration will encourage farmers and communities in Yasothon to recognise the value of the product and jointly maintain production standards. The department said it is ready to support strict quality control and to build wider recognition of GI products—helping create stable income and supporting sustainable local economic development.