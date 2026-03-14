DIP registers ‘Yasothon Sweet Watermelon’ as GI, boosting premium Isan produce towards global markets

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) is pressing ahead with its policy of elevating community products to international standards, announcing the registration of the Geographical Indication (GI) ‘Yasothon Sweet Watermelon’. The move underlines the quality of a premium agricultural product from Thailand’s Northeast, known for its juicy sweetness and distinctive crisp flesh. The DIP said the GI is expected to strengthen competitiveness and generate sustainable income for local farmers, with total economic value estimated at 48 million baht.

Auramon Supthaweetham, director-general of the DIP, said ‘Yasothon Sweet Watermelon’ has distinctive characteristics: attractively shaped fruit, a dark green rind with clear striping, deep red flesh that is firm, smooth and crisp, with a juicy sweet flavour and a fragrant aroma. She said the key factors behind these qualities stem from the geographical characteristics of Yasothon’s growing areas across five districts—Mueang Yasothon, Kut Chum, Pa Tio, Kham Khuean Kaeo and Maha Chana Chai—located on the Chi River floodplain. The soil is fertile sandy loam with good drainage, making it well suited to watermelon cultivation.

She added that the local climate provides sufficient sunshine and a notable difference between daytime and night-time temperatures. Watermelons tolerate heat well and require relatively little water, supporting quality fruit and strong sugar accumulation. Combined with farmers’ long-standing expertise passed down through generations, the product has become popular with consumers and widely recognised.