Yala pushes "Pink Mahseer" as new GI product to elevate southern border economy

Manop Nusorn, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, revealed that the Department of Fisheries has been driving a project to promote and develop fishery occupations in the southern border provinces.

This is one of the key policies of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, aimed at elevating farmers' income and sustainably strengthening the grassroots economy and agricultural sector.

The project supports the "Pink Mahseer" (Pla Pluang Chompoo) as Yala province's new GI (Geographical Indication) product.

This follows the success of the "Betong Flowing-Water Tilapia," which was previously registered as a Thai Geographical Indication, to elevate Thai food as a soft power to drive the economy.

With its outstanding local dishes, it creates a charm that attracts both Thai and foreign tourists.

"Under the implementation of this project, the Department of Fisheries has encouraged farmers to culture various economically valuable aquatic animals, especially the 'Pink Mahseer,' by transferring knowledge and aquaculture technology, alongside supporting Pink Mahseer fingerlings and production inputs as initial capital for their occupation."

Currently, an increasing number of farmers in the area are turning to Pink Mahseer farming.

This reflects the success of driving the economy in the southern border provinces through fishery occupation promotion, creating stable incomes for farmers, and further developing it into a GI product in line with the Department of Fisheries' "FISHERIES CONNECT FOR SUSTAINABILITY" concept.