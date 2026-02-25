Frasers Property Thailand Deepens Multi-Asset Portfolio With Industrial, Commercial and Residential Expansion

Thailand's largest multi-asset real estate player integrates One Bangkok operations, enters industrial estates, and refocuses its residential business as it targets 15 billion baht in revenue for FY2026.



Frasers Property Thailand has announced a significant expansion and repositioning of its real estate business across all three of its core pillars — industrial and logistics, commercial, and residential — as the company targets revenue of 15,045 million baht for the financial year ending September 2026.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Lim Hua Tiong said the company's multi-asset class model was delivering greater coherence and resilience across its operations.

"As our multi-asset class portfolio deepens, we are bringing our assets and expertise together more effectively, allowing us to operate more cohesively and deliver a consistent, high-quality experience for our customers and partners over the long term," he said.

The company's recurring income portfolio — spanning industrial and commercial assets — provides a stable financial foundation, whilst its residential development activities contribute to long-term growth, a balance management described as central to the company's strategy.





Industrial ambitions move up the value chain

The company's industrial and logistics portfolio is expected to surpass four million square metres of assets under management this year, underpinned by record occupancy of 92% in FY2025, with factory leasing alone reaching nearly 97%.

Building on that base, Frasers Property Thailand has expanded into industrial estates for the first time, entering a segment that sits further up the industrial value chain.



