Frasers Property Targets Ultra-Rich with New Luxury Mansion Development

Frasers Property (Thailand) has launched a new residential project aimed at tapping into the ultra-luxury market, whilst also rounding out its portfolio to meet demand across all segments, according to FPT Residential Deputy Chief Executive Officer Pawaran Udomsiri.

The project, 'Royal Residence Kaset Nawamin', is being positioned as the only luxury mansion development on Kaset-Nawamin Road boasting a unique Oriental Victorian architectural style, complete with top-tier modern features, with prices ranging from 100 to 300 million baht.

Speaking at a recent press visit, Pawaran explained that the location is situated in the northeastern part of Bangkok, offering convenient access to major roads such as Phokaeo Road, Nawamin Road, and the Chalong Ratch Expressway.

This connectivity facilitates easy travel to central business districts and other key areas of the city. Furthermore, the upcoming Grey and Brown Line MRT extension in 2029 is expected to further enhance public transport options in the area.

The locale is also well-equipped with numerous lifestyle centres, including department stores, shopping malls, schools and hospitals.

Various leading companies such as Nawamin City Avenue, The Walk Kaset-Nawamin, Central Eastville, Navavej Hospital, Vibhavadi Hospital, Keerapat International School, Singapore International School Bangkok and Lertlah School, Kaset - Nawamin Road, and others, make the price of land in this location likely to continue its upward trend year on year.

Therefore, it is considered another appealing location for those seeking a place to live that offers all the comforts and conveniences alongside a modern lifestyle.