Frasers Property Targets Ultra-Rich with New Luxury Mansion Development

Frasers Property (Thailand) has launched a new residential project aimed at tapping into the ultra-luxury market, whilst also rounding out its portfolio to meet demand across all segments, according to FPT Residential Deputy Chief Executive Officer Pawaran Udomsiri.
The project, 'Royal Residence Kaset Nawamin', is being positioned as the only luxury mansion development on Kaset-Nawamin Road boasting a unique Oriental Victorian architectural style, complete with top-tier modern features, with prices ranging from 100 to 300 million baht.
Speaking at a recent press visit, Pawaran explained that the location is situated in the northeastern part of Bangkok, offering convenient access to major roads such as Phokaeo Road, Nawamin Road, and the Chalong Ratch Expressway.
This connectivity facilitates easy travel to central business districts and other key areas of the city. Furthermore, the upcoming Grey and Brown Line MRT extension in 2029 is expected to further enhance public transport options in the area.
The locale is also well-equipped with numerous lifestyle centres, including department stores, shopping malls, schools and hospitals.
Various leading companies such as Nawamin City Avenue, The Walk Kaset-Nawamin, Central Eastville, Navavej Hospital, Vibhavadi Hospital, Keerapat International School, Singapore International School Bangkok and Lertlah School, Kaset - Nawamin Road, and others, make the price of land in this location likely to continue its upward trend year on year.
Therefore, it is considered another appealing location for those seeking a place to live that offers all the comforts and conveniences alongside a modern lifestyle.
"The project was previously owned by TCC Capital Land before being transferred to Fraser Property (Thailand) in 2021. Since then, we have invested hundreds of millions of baht renovating and improving all 79 units and the clubhouse to ensure that they have all the necessary features, modern home technologies, and materials, whilst maintaining their original contemporary architecture. With its unique design and prime location, we are confident that it will meet the needs of a niche market and sell out," Pawaran stated.
His remarks align with the market trend, with many experts and various leading institutions noting that the country's real estate industry will experience uneven growth, particularly in the luxury residential sector such as penthouses and mansions.
In addition, due to the recent earthquake, many high-net-worth individuals are considering detached, high-quality houses in prime locations not far from Bangkok's central business district, such as Kaset - Nawamin.
Designed by the renowned American landscape architect, architect and interior designer Bill Bensley, the project is a timeless work of art catering to the desire for relaxation and supporting every need of its residents.
"The company's goal is to create a more memorable and international brand.This includes expanding new brands and designing various new features that emphasise customer access in the premium and luxury segments. At the same time, demand from ultra-luxury customers is increasing despite the economic climate and is expected to continue growing in the future. The company is responding to market demand. As a result, we continue to develop projects that cover all high-end segments, ensuring we provide the best living experience for our customers and their families," Pawaran noted.
With sought-after locations, cutting-edge design, and private amenities, the 3 billion baht ultra-luxury Royal Residence Kaset Nawamin project is inspired by contemporary Thai buildings and palaces, under the concept “A solid foundation, beautiful and timeless."
This makes the project stand out with its unique contemporary Thai-European architecture in the "Oriental Victorian" style, a leading global architectural approach.
Crafted by the finest artisans, it has received five world-class awards for its house design in the Contemporary Series style, perfectly balancing practicality with beautiful modern architecture. It offers three house designs with starting land sizes of 184 to 374 square metres, comprising:
ROYAL EMPEROR house model: Usable area of 1,166 square metres, featuring 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, 6+6 parking spaces with a private swimming pool, indoor sunken area and glass house, and a supercar garage.
ROYAL ARCHDUKE house model: Usable area of 776 square metres, featuring 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, 3+3 parking spaces with a private swimming pool, party room, and pocket garden.
ROYAL DAME house model: Usable area of 560 square metres, featuring 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, 3+3 parking spaces, a double-volume feature, 2 staff rooms, a storage room, and a family area.
Within the development, there is also a substantial clubhouse spanning over 3,000 square metres with amenities to meet every need, offering the perfect ultra-luxury lifestyle with the feel of a five-star resort. The unique and exquisite clubhouse has garnered international awards.
A key feature is a large lake within the project that extends beyond the swimming pool, creating an ambience unlike other developments.
There's also a Royal Hall, a large communal area for resident activities; a Chef's Table and Dining Space for food preparation or outdoor banquets (convertible to a barbecue area); a Library and Residence Lounge for relaxation, reading, or as a work corner; an airy Fitness Exercise area with glass doors on all sides overlooking the pool and lake; a 32-metre salt-system swimming pool with a Jacuzzi and bubble bath; a children's pool; a Spa Pavilion and Sunbathing Terrace with lake-adjacent sunset views; separate male and female Locker Rooms; a Sauna Room with an outdoor Jacuzzi; a tennis court; and a Visitor Lounge reception area for residents' important guests.
Furthermore, the project boasts an above-standard security system, from the double-gated entrance and exit separating resident and visitor areas, to the Magnetic Sensor system and electric perimeter fence, CCTV cameras covering the entire project, a number plate recognition system, and 24-hour security guards.
Meanwhile, the Royal Residence Kaset - Nawamin project also includes unique in-home features considered key highlights of these luxury mansions, such as indoor sunken and glass house areas for viewing the swimming pool and garden in the centre of the house, a Family Area for relaxation, a Strong Room (vault), and a Pocket Garden to admire the view and enjoy natural light, which also brightens and ventilates the bathroom.
It also comes with a heat detector, a Thai kitchen area, a pantry and Buddha room, an emergency panic button alarm system in the bathroom, an emergency lighting system, and a Clean and Cool Air filtration system from Japan, which offers superior clean air technology to filter PM2.5 particles, reduce heat and indoor air pollution, promoting restful sleep and a fresh start each morning. It also supports modern vehicles with EV Charger and Supercar Garage systems.
Acknowledging that the current economic situation and global tensions may slow the decision-making process for high-net-worth buyers, Pawaran stated that with only 28 units remaining, the Royal Residence project could be completed within a reasonable timeframe.
For those keen to explore The Royal Residence Kaset - Nawamin, visits can be arranged. Project information is also available at https://home.frasersproperty.co.th, and further details can be obtained by messaging LINE @royalresidence or phoning 1520.