Indonesia clears hurdles, US trade deal due in January

At the same time, rumours of a so-called “poison pill” clause similar to one in Malaysia’s trade deal with Washington fueled concerns in Jakarta.

Malaysia’s pact included a provision requiring consultations with Washington before entering digital trade deals with third countries, and allows the US to terminate the agreement if the country signed pacts deemed to jeopardise US interests.

Airlangga sought to dispel those concerns, stressing that discussions were strictly on a reciprocal trade agreement under the framework agreed in July and did not extend to broader commitments.

There were “dynamics” in the negotiations, but recent talks had focused largely on legal drafting and harmonising language in the text, the minister reiterated, adding that such dynamics were normal at this stage and did not affect the substance of the deal.

“All issues have been discussed and agreed upon by both sides. There is no factor that can hinder the signing of this ART,” he emphasised.

Technical teams from both countries are scheduled to resume meetings in mid-January to finalise the text, with discussions expected to run between Jan. 12 and 19, Airlangga said.

US officials are currently arranging a schedule for Prabowo and Trump to sign the agreement, with the Indonesian leader expected to travel to the US, said Dwisuryo Indroyono Soesilo, Indonesian ambassador to the US, at the same press briefing.

The US Embassy in Jakarta declined to comment. The USTR did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s request for comment.

Donna Priadi, managing director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia (Amcham), said the priority for US businesses was not only reaching an agreement but ensuring it would deliver greater regulatory clarity and predictability.

Longstanding concerns remained over the country’s nontariff barriers, including regulatory uncertainty, overlapping authorities, local content requirements and licensing processes, she told the Post on Tuesday.

Addressing these issues would send a strong signal to investors and reinforce Indonesia’s competitiveness as an investment destination.

“While reported progress is encouraging, the business community will be looking closely at how commitments are translated into clear regulations and effective implementation,” Donna emphasised.

Local experts previously noted that Indonesia “was right” to prioritise “prudence, presence and patience” in negotiations with Washington and not to rush for the sake of optics.

Ruth Dea Juwita

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network