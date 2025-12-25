Hyundai Motor names first female president

Since joining the group in 2022, Jin has led major IT initiatives, including consolidating multiple regional applications into a single global platform and implementing a next-generation enterprise resource planning system to integrate data and improve operational efficiency across the group.

Jin brings extensive experience in cloud, data and platform technologies, having previously served as chief technology officer at NHN.

In March, she also became Hyundai Motor’s first female in-house director and its first IT specialist to hold the role.

Hyundai Motor Group said Jin is expected to further advance the group’s IT strategy and digital infrastructure as it accelerates its shift toward a software-driven mobility approach.