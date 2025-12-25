OAE flags 2026 farm price winners, warns rice and rubber face pressure

Broiler chicken output is forecast to increase, backed by stronger domestic consumption and growing overseas demand. Improved farm management and standards have also helped Thai producers meet customer requirements.

However, the OAE cautioned that baht volatility — particularly a stronger baht — could weaken Thailand’s price competitiveness against rivals.

A broader fruit category is also expected to stay in a healthy range, including longan, durian, mangosteen and rambutan, on strong demand in both domestic and export markets.

The OAE said government efforts to improve quality standards and promote processing to add value could help, though market support measures and stricter import standards in 2025 may continue to shape price stability into 2026.

Products under pressure

Rice is a key concern, with global supply expected to outstrip demand. The OAE pointed to India’s return to exporting white rice, while major importers such as the Philippines and Indonesia have already built sufficient stockpiles and may slow purchases.

This has pushed global rice prices down rapidly, with knock-on effects for farmgate prices in Thailand. Rice exports in 2026 are estimated at 7–7.5 million tonnes, below 2025 levels.

Natural rubber is also considered at risk. Global output is expected to rise in 2026 due to favourable weather and expanded planting in several producer countries in 2020 — including Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia — now coming into production.

At the same time, global demand is projected to soften amid slower growth in the world economy and key markets such as China, the United States and Japan. Uncertainty in international trade policy could further weigh on rubber-linked industries, particularly tyres and auto parts, potentially reducing demand.

Peeraphan said agriculture remains a cornerstone of Thailand’s economy and society — supporting food security, jobs and incomes — but faces mounting pressures from global economic conditions, climate change, trade rules, geopolitical conflict, volatile production costs, rapid technological shifts and an ageing population.

He said Thailand needs to accelerate policy and management adjustments and adopt innovation to raise productivity and keep pace with the digital era.