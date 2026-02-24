NACC filing shows Anutin’s assets down 618m baht from June 2025

The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) published the asset and liability accounts for several political office-holders on February 24, 2026, including Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The filing revealed that Anutin's combined assets with his spouse, Thananon Niramitr, total 3,361,669,023 baht, marking a decline of approximately 618 million baht compared to their previous declaration in June 2025, when their assets stood at 3,980,144,486 baht.
Anutin reported personal assets of 3,284,227,436 baht, including deposits of 1,108,527,887 baht, vehicles worth 742,415,897 baht, and rights and concessions valued at 960,941,769 baht. He declared liabilities of 358,139 baht, including an overdraft and written liabilities.
He reported estimated annual income of 1,799,040 baht (salary and meeting allowances) and annual expenses of 17,701,098 baht, including 12 million baht in personal expenses and 3.6 million baht linked to an agreement appended to a divorce registration.
Thananon declared assets of 77,441,586 baht and liabilities of 762,742 baht (all overdrafts). She reported estimated annual income of 1,404,700 baht from the Ja Jaa Coffee business and annual expenses of 2,370,670 baht.
The disclosure also highlighted a sharp drop in the couple’s overall asset value. The filing revealed that the decline was driven mainly by a fall in Anutin’s reported investments. In June 2025, he declared investments of 655,240,224 baht. In the latest filing, he listed investments of 20,097,000 baht in Kiatnakin Phatra Securities PCL and 12,900 baht in Trinity Securities, plus 178,306,142 STPI shares under a ministerial share-management contract — without stating a value.
The document said the STPI shares were transferred for management to Kiatnakin Phatra Asset Management, with the holding amounting to 9.84% of total shareholders.
Anutin also reported that only one loan receivable remained: a loan to Thai Special Steel Co., Ltd., under a contract dated November 13, 2008, with an outstanding balance of just over 135.9 million baht.
In June 2025, Anutin reported five loan receivables totalling 159,901,401 baht, including loans to several companies and an individual.