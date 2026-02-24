NACC filing shows Anutin’s assets down 618m baht from June 2025

He reported estimated annual income of 1,799,040 baht (salary and meeting allowances) and annual expenses of 17,701,098 baht, including 12 million baht in personal expenses and 3.6 million baht linked to an agreement appended to a divorce registration.

Thananon declared assets of 77,441,586 baht and liabilities of 762,742 baht (all overdrafts). She reported estimated annual income of 1,404,700 baht from the Ja Jaa Coffee business and annual expenses of 2,370,670 baht.

Investments plunge as STPI shares listed without a value

The disclosure also highlighted a sharp drop in the couple’s overall asset value. The filing revealed that the decline was driven mainly by a fall in Anutin’s reported investments. In June 2025, he declared investments of 655,240,224 baht. In the latest filing, he listed investments of 20,097,000 baht in Kiatnakin Phatra Securities PCL and 12,900 baht in Trinity Securities, plus 178,306,142 STPI shares under a ministerial share-management contract — without stating a value.