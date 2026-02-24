Man behind Cinderella story of small Chachoengsao school announces move-on

Sakol Kliangprasert, the veteran physical education teacher who turned the fortunes of a small, little-known school in Chachoengsao Province, has stunned his fans by announcing his departure from Monthong Wittaya School. Known for his incredible success with the underdog team, Sakol led Monthong Wittaya’s football squad to the finals of the 7HD Champions Cup 2025 despite the team’s humble resources.
Unlike large football academies with big budgets, Monthong Wittaya’s team famously traveled in an old six-wheeled truck, fondly called the "Dream Bus." This image became a symbol of their humble beginnings and heart-driven mission. Their squad, composed largely of players rejected from other top schools for various reasons, stunned the nation by defeating established football powerhouses like Assumption College Sriracha and Debsirin School to reach the finals, although they lost narrowly 1-2 to Chainat PAO FC in the championship match.
In a surprising move, Sakol has announced his retirement from Monthong Wittaya and will be joining Phutthirangsipiboon School for the next academic year. He revealed that approximately 80% of his trusted players from Monthong Wittaya will follow him to his new school, continuing to pursue their football dreams together.
Sakol emphasized that the decision to move is not about leaving his legacy behind, but rather embarking on a new chapter. He explained that he will focus on building a football foundation at Phutthirangsipiboon School, ensuring that future generations of students can benefit from the opportunities football offers.
Sakol’s remarkable story doesn’t stop at the football field. His life journey is set to be immortalized in a movie titled "The Coach: Dream Truck." The film will not only depict his inspiring real-life story but also feature Sakol himself in the lead role. This marks a new chapter for Sakol, who has turned his humble beginnings into an international football movement.
Beyond the silver screen, Sakol’s "Dream Truck" model has received international attention. Reports suggest that Sakol’s team has been invited to showcase their skills in Kelantan, Malaysia, with further opportunities in the Philippines and Saudi Arabia. This growing international recognition is a testament to how Sakol’s heart-driven approach to football has earned him a place on the global stage.
Despite the sudden departure from Monthong Wittaya, Sakol remains committed to his core ideals. He has always viewed football as a "gateway" for underprivileged children, helping them find opportunities that they otherwise might not have had. Reflecting on his departure, Sakol likened it to a mango that ripens too early and falls before its time: "Even though it’s a bit sour, it’s still nice to eat the fruit you’ve grown."
As Sakol embarks on his new journey at Phutthirangsipiboon School, the legacy of the Dream Truck will continue to drive Thai children’s futures far beyond the football field, carrying forward his unwavering dedication to fostering dreams.