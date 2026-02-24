Man behind Cinderella story of small Chachoengsao school announces move-on

"The Coach: Dream Truck" to hit the big screen

Sakol’s remarkable story doesn’t stop at the football field. His life journey is set to be immortalized in a movie titled "The Coach: Dream Truck." The film will not only depict his inspiring real-life story but also feature Sakol himself in the lead role. This marks a new chapter for Sakol, who has turned his humble beginnings into an international football movement.

International recognition for Sakol’s heart-driven football model

Beyond the silver screen, Sakol’s "Dream Truck" model has received international attention. Reports suggest that Sakol’s team has been invited to showcase their skills in Kelantan, Malaysia, with further opportunities in the Philippines and Saudi Arabia. This growing international recognition is a testament to how Sakol’s heart-driven approach to football has earned him a place on the global stage.

Ideals in the Moment of Loss Before the Season

Despite the sudden departure from Monthong Wittaya, Sakol remains committed to his core ideals. He has always viewed football as a "gateway" for underprivileged children, helping them find opportunities that they otherwise might not have had. Reflecting on his departure, Sakol likened it to a mango that ripens too early and falls before its time: "Even though it’s a bit sour, it’s still nice to eat the fruit you’ve grown."

As Sakol embarks on his new journey at Phutthirangsipiboon School, the legacy of the Dream Truck will continue to drive Thai children’s futures far beyond the football field, carrying forward his unwavering dedication to fostering dreams.