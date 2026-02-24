Singha Joins Forces with TGR HAAS F1 Team for F1 2026-2028

To commemorate the announcement, Team Principal Ayao Komatsu attended the official launch event in Bangkok, joined by F1 drivers Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon. The press conference was held at the main auditorium of Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd.

Mr. Voravud Bhirombhakdi, First Senior Executive Vice President and Board of Director Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd. and Co-CEO of Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd., who played a key role in negotiating the partnership with TGR HAAS F1 Team, stated:

“This is a significant year for Singha in global motorsport. In 2026, we will be involved across all three Formula racing categories—F1, F2, and F3—within the same season. Our partnership with TGR HAAS F1 Team as the Official Beer Partner marks our 17th year in Formula 1. At the same time, we continue to support two Thai drivers competing in F2 and F3: Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak and Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi.

TGR HAAS F1 Team is a team that has shown continuous performance improvement. More importantly, the strong chemistry between Singha and the team creates an open and dynamic working atmosphere. The presence of Ayao Komatsu alongside Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon at this press conference reflects the importance they place on Singha. Following today’s event, both drivers will film a global commercial in Thailand for worldwide release.”