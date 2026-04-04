Cool Waters and Ancient Roots: Discover the ‘Unseen’ Beauty of Loei’s Tha Sawan Waterfall

Escape the 2026 heatwave at Tha Sawan Waterfall in Na Duang, where crystal-clear streams and ancient forest canopies offer the perfect sanctuary for families.

As Thailand enters a blistering April, with temperatures set to soar well above the seasonal average, holidaymakers are desperately seeking sanctuary from the "boiling" heat.

One destination currently topping the charts for those "in the know" is the Tha Sawan Waterfall (also known locally as Tad Tone) in the Na Duang district of Loei.

With the 2026 Songkran Festival (13–15 April) fast approaching, this "unseen" natural wonder is preparing to welcome a surge of visitors drawn by its reputation for icy-clear waters and its serene, primeval atmosphere.

Nature’s Own Air-Conditioning

What sets Tha Sawan apart from other regional falls is its remarkably consistent flow. Even at the height of the dry season, the water remains deep, clear, and bracingly cool.

The site is famous for its intricate network of exposed tree roots, some centuries old, which twist and dive into the riverbed.

These tangled limbs provide a natural nursery for local fish and create a striking, "lost world" aesthetic that has made it a favourite for photographers.

