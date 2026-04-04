Cool Waters and Ancient Roots: Discover the ‘Unseen’ Beauty of Loei’s Tha Sawan Waterfall

Escape the 2026 heatwave at Tha Sawan Waterfall in Na Duang, where crystal-clear streams and ancient forest canopies offer the perfect sanctuary for families.
As Thailand enters a blistering April, with temperatures set to soar well above the seasonal average, holidaymakers are desperately seeking sanctuary from the "boiling" heat.
One destination currently topping the charts for those "in the know" is the Tha Sawan Waterfall (also known locally as Tad Tone) in the Na Duang district of Loei.
With the 2026 Songkran Festival (13–15 April) fast approaching, this "unseen" natural wonder is preparing to welcome a surge of visitors drawn by its reputation for icy-clear waters and its serene, primeval atmosphere.
Nature’s Own Air-Conditioning
What sets Tha Sawan apart from other regional falls is its remarkably consistent flow. Even at the height of the dry season, the water remains deep, clear, and bracingly cool.
The site is famous for its intricate network of exposed tree roots, some centuries old, which twist and dive into the riverbed.
These tangled limbs provide a natural nursery for local fish and create a striking, "lost world" aesthetic that has made it a favourite for photographers.
Over aeons, the gentle current has sculpted the limestone into a series of miniature islets and gentle rapids. Shaded by a dense canopy of lush tropical foliage, the area offers a natural respite for those looking to flee the stifling humidity of the city.
The Perfect Family ‘Check-In’ for Songkran 2026
Whether you are planning a quiet weekend or a lively family excursion during the long Songkran break, Tha Sawan caters to every pace of life:
The Adventurous: The pools are famously safe and shallow enough for a refreshing swim to beat the midday sun.
The Leisurely: The riverbanks are perfectly suited for picnic mats and folding chairs, allowing parents to relax while children play in the shallows.
The ‘Instagrammable’: Between the weathered rock formations and the dramatic overhanging roots, there is no shortage of backdrops for social media enthusiasts.
A Commitment to Sustainable Tourism
The Tha Sawan Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO), led by President Boonmee Nethibutr, has been working alongside community leaders from five local villages to ready the site for the holiday rush.
Facilities have been upgraded, and a rigorous waste-management scheme has been implemented.
"We want everyone to enjoy this stunning landscape, but we ask for 'Responsible Tourism' in return," a spokesperson for the SAO commented. "We have placed bins throughout the area and urge all visitors to protect the water quality. It is about ensuring this beauty remains for the next generation of travellers."
Travel Notes
Getting to Tha Sawan is remarkably straightforward. Located on Rural Road 3019 (the Tha Sa-at to Tha Sawan route), the site is accessible by all types of vehicles and offers ample parking.
If you are looking to trade the "boiling" April streets for a slice of paradise, make sure to pin Tha Sawan on your map this summer. It is more than a waterfall; it is the ultimate seasonal reset.