Songkran 2026: Pattaya tops Thai travellers’ search list, Agoda data shows

Songkran, Thailand’s traditional New Year festival held on April 13-15, remains one of the country’s most influential peak seasons for tourism.

Travel platform Agoda has released insights based on accommodation searches for Songkran 2026, highlighting shifting travel behaviour—led by the resurgence of nearby beach destinations, with Pattaya taking the top spot.



Thai travellers: Pattaya leads domestic demand

Agoda search data shows Pattaya ranked as the No. 1 domestic destination for Thai travellers during Songkran this year, followed by:

Pattaya Hua Hin/Cha-am Bangkok Phuket Chiang Mai

Agoda attributed Pattaya’s strong appeal to its convenient location, its popularity as a seaside escape during the hot season, and the extended Wan Lai festivities, which typically continue until April 20 each year. The lively beachfront atmosphere and local cultural elements help Pattaya continue drawing crowds even after the main holiday ends.

The data also reflects a growing trend among Thai travellers to extend their holidays to avoid peak-day congestion.