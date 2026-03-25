Songkran 2026: Pattaya tops Thai travellers’ search list, Agoda data shows

Songkran, Thailand’s traditional New Year festival held on April 13-15, remains one of the country’s most influential peak seasons for tourism.
Travel platform Agoda has released insights based on accommodation searches for Songkran 2026, highlighting shifting travel behaviour—led by the resurgence of nearby beach destinations, with Pattaya taking the top spot.
Agoda search data shows Pattaya ranked as the No. 1 domestic destination for Thai travellers during Songkran this year, followed by:
Agoda attributed Pattaya’s strong appeal to its convenient location, its popularity as a seaside escape during the hot season, and the extended Wan Lai festivities, which typically continue until April 20 each year. The lively beachfront atmosphere and local cultural elements help Pattaya continue drawing crowds even after the main holiday ends.
The data also reflects a growing trend among Thai travellers to extend their holidays to avoid peak-day congestion.
Songkran continues to draw international interest and tourism spending. Agoda said travellers from Malaysia were the largest group searching for accommodation in Thailand, followed by:
For international visitors, Bangkok ranked as the most searched destination, praised for blending traditional culture with modern city life—from heritage activities to global-scale music events such as the SIAM Songkran Music Festival. The next most searched destinations among foreign travellers were Pattaya, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Chiang Mai.
Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda’s country director for Thailand and Indochina, said Pattaya’s return to the top spot shows travellers are looking for destinations that feel both lively and familiar, while strong overseas interest underlines the global pull of Thai festivals. He added that Agoda is proud to help connect travellers with these experiences.
To meet rising travel demand, Agoda—whose network includes more than 6 million properties, 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 activities—is offering 10% discounts for the festival period. Bookings can be made from April 1-18, 2026, for stays between April 1 and June 28, 2026. Agoda said the promotion is expected to support spending and add momentum to Thailand’s tourism sector.