Culture Ministry rolls out Songkran celebrations in 76 provinces

The Ministry of Culture is inviting Thais and tourists to experience the charm of Thai New Year traditions through the 2026 “Grand Songkran Across 76 Provinces Nationwide” celebrations, with events set to take place across every region of the country.

The nationwide line-up offers a broad mix of activities for different kinds of visitors, from merit-making and cultural experiences to lively water-splashing festivities. The programme covers 76 provinces and showcases both local identity-based celebrations and more contemporary Songkran events.

Northern Songkran: 9 provinces in 2026

1. Chiang Rai

Contemporary Songkran (Grand Songkran of Three Lands, walkable throughout Chiang Saen)

April 13-18, 2026

Chiang Saen district, Chiang Rai

2. Chiang Mai

Signature Songkran (celebrating the Pa Weni Pi Mai Mueang tradition)

April 11-15, 2026

Chiang Mai Municipality, Mueang district, Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan, and private-sector/shopping centre venues

3. Nan

Signature Songkran

April 15, 2026

Wat Ming Mueang, Nai Wiang subdistrict, Mueang Nan district, Nan

4. Phayao

Contemporary Songkran

April 13-15, 2026

Kwan Phayao area / lakeside area

5. Phrae

Contemporary Songkran (Grand Songkran of Mueang Phrae, wearing beautiful Mo Hom indigo outfits)

April 12-17, 2026

Charoen Mueang Road to Kad Sam Wai, Phrae Municipality, Mueang Phrae district, Phrae

6. Mae Hong Son

Contemporary Songkran / contemporary signature Songkran

April 13-15, 2026

Pai district, Mae Hong Son

7. Lampang

Signature Songkran

April 8-14, 2026

Lampang Museum, Wat Pong Sanuk Nuea, and the Five-Way Clock Tower junction, Mueang Lampang district