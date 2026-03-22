Culture Ministry rolls out Songkran celebrations in 76 provinces

The Ministry of Culture is inviting Thais and tourists to experience the charm of Thai New Year traditions through the 2026 “Grand Songkran Across 76 Provinces Nationwide” celebrations, with events set to take place across every region of the country.
The nationwide line-up offers a broad mix of activities for different kinds of visitors, from merit-making and cultural experiences to lively water-splashing festivities. The programme covers 76 provinces and showcases both local identity-based celebrations and more contemporary Songkran events.
1. Chiang Rai
Contemporary Songkran (Grand Songkran of Three Lands, walkable throughout Chiang Saen)
April 13-18, 2026
Chiang Saen district, Chiang Rai
2. Chiang Mai
Signature Songkran (celebrating the Pa Weni Pi Mai Mueang tradition)
April 11-15, 2026
Chiang Mai Municipality, Mueang district, Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan, and private-sector/shopping centre venues
3. Nan
Signature Songkran
April 15, 2026
Wat Ming Mueang, Nai Wiang subdistrict, Mueang Nan district, Nan
4. Phayao
Contemporary Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Kwan Phayao area / lakeside area
5. Phrae
Contemporary Songkran (Grand Songkran of Mueang Phrae, wearing beautiful Mo Hom indigo outfits)
April 12-17, 2026
Charoen Mueang Road to Kad Sam Wai, Phrae Municipality, Mueang Phrae district, Phrae
6. Mae Hong Son
Contemporary Songkran / contemporary signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Pai district, Mae Hong Son
7. Lampang
Signature Songkran
April 8-14, 2026
Lampang Museum, Wat Pong Sanuk Nuea, and the Five-Way Clock Tower junction, Mueang Lampang district
8. Lamphun
Contemporary Songkran
April 13 and 15, 2026
Mueang Lamphun district and Pa Sang district, Lamphun
9. Uttaradit
Contemporary Songkran and signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Long-Lin Road, Mueang district, and the Tai-Yuan cultural ground at Wat Chaimongkhon, Nam Ang subdistrict, Tron district
1. Sukhothai
Signature Songkran at Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat (Wat Yai)
Old Sukhothai area, Mueang Kao subdistrict, Mueang Sukhothai district
2. Phitsanulok
Signature Songkran
April 18, 2026
Wat Nong Phayom, Phrom Phiram district, Phitsanulok
3. Kamphaeng Phet
Contemporary Songkran by the Ping River
April 9-15, 2026
Thai Cultural Conservation Ground, Sirichit Park
4. Phichit
Signature Songkran
April 9-11, 2026
Phichit Ancient City Park, Rong Chang subdistrict, Mueang Phichit district
5. Phetchabun
Signature Songkran
April 10, 2026
Wat Mahathat, royal monastery
6. Nakhon Sawan
Signature Songkran
April 14-16, 2026
Wat Woranat Banphot, royal monastery, Mueang district, Nakhon Sawan
7. Uthai Thani
Signature Songkran
April 15, 2026
Ban Rai district, municipal area in Mueang district, and the Lao Khrang-Lao Wiang community, Huai Haeng subdistrict, Ban Rai district
8. Chainat
Signature Songkran
April 12-16, 2026
Wat Noen Kham, Noen Kham district
9. Sing Buri
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Wat Chak Si, Wat Na Phra That and Wat Phra Non Chak Si Worawihan, Chak Si subdistrict, Mueang Sing Buri district
10. Lop Buri
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Din Sor Phong village, main road, Lop Buri city
1. Suphan Buri
Contemporary Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
In front of Wat Chainawas, Mueang Suphan Buri district
2. Ang Thong
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Sala Daeng subdistrict, Mueang district, Ang Thong
3. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
Signature Songkran
April 13-14, 2026
Krung Kao Floating Market, Wat Tha Karong, Ban Pom subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district
4. Saraburi
Contemporary Songkran
April 13, 2026
Ban Ton Tan old waterfront market, Ton Tan subdistrict, Sao Hai district
5. Nakhon Nayok
Signature Songkran
April 13, 2026
Wat Fang Khlong cultural community
6. Pathum Thani
Khao Chae offering tradition and Thai-style Songkran
April 10-15, 2026
Provincial governor’s residence and Wat Prayurthammaram
7. Nonthaburi
One week after the Ko Kret festival
Pak Kret district
8. Nakhon Pathom
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Phra Pathom Chedi, Mueang Nakhon Pathom district
9. Samut Prakan
Songkran Phra Pradaeng
April 24-26, 2026
Phra Pradaeng Municipality and Wat Songtham
10. Samut Sakhon
Mon-style signature Songkran at Wat Chet Rio
April 17, 2026
Wat Chet Rio, Chet Rio subdistrict, Ban Phaeo district
11. Samut Songkhram
Contemporary Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
King Rama II Memorial Park, Amphawa district
1. Loei
Signature Songkran
April 13-14 and April 16, 2026 (counting the 8th and 15th waxing moon days up to the sixth lunar month)
Ban Saeng Pha, Saeng Pha subdistrict, Na Haeo district, Loei
2. Nong Khai
Contemporary Songkran
April 9-11, 2026
Wat Pho Chai, royal monastery
3. Bueng Kan
Contemporary Songkran
April 20-23, 2026
Wat Photharam (Wat Tha Khrai)
4. Nakhon Phanom
Signature Songkran
April 12-15, 2026
Phanom Naka Ground
5. Sakon Nakhon
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
King Rama V Monument Ground and Wat Phra That Choeng Chum, Mueang Sakon Nakhon district
6. Udon Thani
Signature Songkran
April 12-13, 2026
Ban Chiang World Heritage cultural ground, Ban Chiang cultural community, Ban Chiang subdistrict, Nong Han district
7. Nong Bua Lamphu
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Somdet Phra Naresuan the Great field, Wat Mahachai, Mueang district
8. Khon Kaen
Contemporary Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Khao Niao Road (Sri Chan Road), Mueang Khon Kaen district
9. Kalasin
Contemporary Songkran: Khao Kam Road, Mueang Kalasin district — April 13-15, 2026
Signature Songkran: Sahatsakhan district, Kalasin — April 13-15, 2026
10. Mukdahan
Contemporary Songkran — April 10-15, 2026 — Wat Phutthothamtharo (Wat Phu Dan Tae), Nikhom Kham Soi district
Contemporary Songkran — April 6-7, 2026 — Wat Roi Phra Phutthabat Phu Manorom, Na Si Nuan subdistrict
1. Chaiyaphum
Signature Songkran
April 12-15, 2026
Chaiyaphum Municipality
2. Nakhon Ratchasima
Signature Songkran
April 12-15, 2026
Thao Suranari Monument ground (Ya Mo)
3. Buri Ram
Contemporary Songkran
April 7-9, 2026
Khao Kradong Forest Park and Chang Arena
4. Maha Sarakham
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Sri Sawat Damnoen Road (Khao Mao)
5. Roi Et
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Khao Hom Mali Road and Bueng Phlan Chai
6. Yasothon
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Wat Sing Tha and Lod Chong Road (Rattanakhet)
7. Amnat Charoen
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Phra Mongkhon Ming Mueang and Pha Khao Ma Road
8. Surin
Contemporary Songkran
April 10-12, 2026
80th Birthday Anniversary Commemorative Park
9. Si Sa Ket
Signature Songkran
April 10-15, 2026
Wat Maha Phuttharam (Wat Phra To) and Mae Si Sa Ket roundabout
10. Ubon Ratchathani
April 12-15, 2026
City Pillar Shrine, Uparat Road and Thung Si Mueang public park
1. Prachin Buri
Contemporary Songkran
April 13, 2026
Prachinวนารมย์ Park, Mueang Prachin Buri district
2. Sa Kaeo
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Ground in front of the Phra Siam Thewathirat shrine, Aranyaprathet district
3. Chachoengsao
Contemporary Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
In front of the provincial hall, Mueang district
4. Chon Buri
Colourful Songkran
April 10-18, 2026
Main activities: in front of the provincial hall
Signature events: Central Pattaya Beach and Bang Saen
5. Rayong
Contemporary Songkran
April 13-14, 2026
Shopping Street, Soi 4
6. Chanthaburi
Signature Songkran
April 13-17, 2026
Wat Tapon Noi and Wat Tapon Yai, Khlung district
7. Trat
Signature Songkran
April 13, 2026
Khlong Bang Phra conservation community, Mueang district
1. Tak
Signature Songkran
April 12-14, 2026
Ping Riverside Road, Tak Municipality, Tak (Khao Kriap Nga Dam Road)
2. Kanchanaburi
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Wat Intharam, Nong Khao subdistrict, Tha Muang district, Kanchanaburi
3. Ratchaburi
Contemporary Songkran
April 17-19, 2026
Wat Chet Samian, Photharam district, Ratchaburi
4. Phetchaburi
Contemporary Songkran
April 10-14, 2026
Tham Rong subdistrict, Ban Lat district, Phetchaburi
5. Prachuap Khiri Khan
Signature Songkran
April 13, 2026
Na Huai community, Pran Buri district, Prachuap Khiri Khan
1. Chumphon
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Multi-purpose ground, Chumphon Municipality Office
2. Ranong
Contemporary Songkran
April 13-14, 2026
Walking Street (Clock Tower), Mueang Ranong district
3. Phang Nga
Signature Songkran
April 13, 2026
Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park
4. Phuket
Signature Songkran
April 12-13, 2026
Phuket Old Town community
5. Surat Thani
Contemporary Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Tapee riverside embankment, Mueang district
6. Nakhon Si Thammarat
Signature Songkran
April 11-14, 2026
Na Mueang field, Si Thammasokkarat Park and Ratchadamnoen Road
7. Krabi
Contemporary Songkran
April 2-14, 2026
Krabi Provincial Hall, Mueang district
8. Trang
Contemporary Songkran
April 12-14, 2026
Trang Airport
9. Phatthalung
Signature Songkran
April 12-15, 2026
Tamot district and Mueang Phatthalung
10. Satun
Signature Songkran
April 12-15, 2026
Wat Dulyaram, Chalung subdistrict, Mueang Satun district
11. Songkhla
Signature Songkran
April 13-15, 2026
Wat Mahattamangkalaram (Wat Hat Yai Nai), Hat Yai district
12. Pattani
Signature Songkran
April 13, 2026
Wat Wimon Watthanaram (Wat Hua Khao), Sai Buri district
13. Yala
Contemporary Songkran
April 12-13, 2026
In front of Yala City Municipality Youth Centre
14. Narathiwat
Contemporary Songkran
April 13, 2026
Charoen Khet Road, in front of Marina Hotel, Su-ngai Kolok subdistrict