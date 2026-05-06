Thai gold closes ฿1,100 higher after 30 price changes in volatile trading

Thai gold prices swung sharply throughout Wednesday (May 6), with the Gold Traders Association adjusting domestic prices 30 times before the market closed 1,100 baht higher than the previous day.

The surge came amid heavy speculative trading and heightened concerns over the global economic outlook, which pushed investors back into gold as a safe-haven asset.

Gold ends higher after volatile session

After the market closed on May 6, gold ornaments were quoted at a buying price of 69,978.56 baht per baht-weight and a selling price of 72,400 baht per baht-weight.

