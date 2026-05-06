AIS Launches Southeast Asia's First 5G-Advanced Network

Thailand's largest mobile operator unveils next-generation 5G capabilities powered by carrier aggregation and AI, setting a new regional benchmark ahead of the eventual shift to 6G.



Advanced Info Service (AIS), Thailand's dominant mobile and digital infrastructure operator, has launched what it describes as Southeast Asia's first commercial 5G-Advanced network, elevating the country's connectivity standards to a new tier aligned with the 3GPP Release 18 global specification.

The announcement, made in Bangkok on Wednesday, centres on the deployment of Carrier Aggregation technology across both downlink and uplink channels — specifically Downlink 3CC (three-component carrier) and Uplink 2CC (two-component carrier).

By combining multiple frequency bands simultaneously, the technology is said to deliver download speeds up to 1.5 times faster and upload speeds up to twice as fast compared with standard 5G.

Devices connected to the enhanced network will display a "5G+" indicator on screen, distinguishing the service from conventional 5G connectivity.

Addressing the Upload Surge

A notable aspect of AIS's strategy is its focus on uplink performance — a shift driven by changing user behaviour. Wasit Wattanasap, head of Nationwide Operations and Support at AIS, pointed to the rapid growth of livestreaming and AI-assisted applications as key factors demanding greater upload capacity.

"Consumer behaviour has shifted toward high upload usage for livestreaming and interacting with AI," Wasit said at the launch event, noting that the trend, which originated strongly in the country's northeastern region, is now spreading to Bangkok, where even street traders regularly livestream whilst working.