War hits travel — Thailand arrivals fall in first four months

Thailand recorded 11.68 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first four months of 2026, as the impact of the war dragged visitor numbers down by 3.39% year on year.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that from January 1 to April 30, 2026, Thailand welcomed a total of 11,685,804 foreign tourists, generating 571.27 billion baht in revenue. Revenue from foreign visitors fell 3.21% from the same period last year.

By region, visitors from the Middle East, excluding Israel and Iran, totalled 103,053, down 32.17%. European arrivals stood at 3,599,834, up slightly by 0.32%. Asia-Pacific visitors totalled 7,328,229, down 4.80%, while arrivals from the Americas reached 602,400, down 0.23%.