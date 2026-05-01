Thailand plans mandatory health insurance for tourists to close treatment cost gap

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Friday that the main challenge in unlocking laws to attract more foreign investment was not legal barriers themselves, but making procedures faster, more efficient and more supportive of investment, with a particular focus on drug security, medical equipment security and future technology.

On health insurance for foreign populations, including both workers and tourists, Pattana said that foreigners entering Thailand — whether for tourism, work or short cross-border visits — could become a major economic burden if they were unable to pay for medical treatment. He said the health insurance system could help fill that gap and offset the cost.

He said the ministry was therefore considering making health insurance mandatory for tourists, particularly those regarded as quality visitors who could afford cover. Premium levels are still being reviewed, but he said they would not be set so high as to become an excessive burden for travellers. Instead, the aim would be to provide worthwhile protection and greater confidence in receiving medical care if they fall ill in Thailand.

On problems facing border hospitals, Pattana said people still waiting for nationality or legal status verification would need the relevant agencies to clarify their rights and citizenship so that they could enter the main health security system. He also said the National Health Security Office had been told to allocate sufficient budgets to border areas and to continue overseeing rights under the Tor 99 category.