Ministry of Public Health mulls cross-border health insurance

Pattana Promphat, Minister of Public Health, said in an interview on March 31, 2026, at the Public Health Ministry that since taking office, he had been aware of problems along Thailand’s border areas, where neighbouring countries still face sanitation and hygiene issues.

Border hospitals have had to shoulder this burden.

He thanked doctors nationwide for caring for fellow human beings, but said the challenge was funding, as Thailand has limits on how it can spend money in carrying out its work.

He said this was a sensitive issue in caring for patients, regardless of nationality.

“After learning that Umphang Hospital was facing a financial crisis and had no money to pay its personnel, I discussed the matter with the permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry and confirmed that budget support would be provided so that patient services can continue without interruption and medical personnel receive the compensation due to them for caring for patients,” Pattana said.

Pattana added that there are several problems affecting border hospitals, including fighting in neighbouring countries, with people then crossing over for treatment; diseases arising in neighbouring countries, with patients then coming to Thailand for care; and refugee camp areas, where foreign funding has been cut.