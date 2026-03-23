Thai officials seize diesel truck in alleged cross-border smuggling

Thailand is facing oil shortages and nationwide sales limits amid concerns over scarcity and hoarding during the fighting in the Middle East.

In the latest case, Tak governor Chusak Rooying ordered relevant authorities to inspect a suspicious vehicle seen near a natural border crossing, while Mae Sot district chief Kannapong Phiphatmontrikun ordered an investigation into a fuel truck in Tha Sai Luat subdistrict, Mae Sot district, Tak province, on March 22, 2026, after reports that diesel was being prepared for shipment across the border to Myawaddy, Karen State, Myanmar, near a casino.