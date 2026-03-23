Thai officials seize diesel truck in alleged cross-border smuggling

Thailand is facing oil shortages and nationwide sales limits amid concerns over scarcity and hoarding during the fighting in the Middle East.
In the latest case, Tak governor Chusak Rooying ordered relevant authorities to inspect a suspicious vehicle seen near a natural border crossing, while Mae Sot district chief Kannapong Phiphatmontrikun ordered an investigation into a fuel truck in Tha Sai Luat subdistrict, Mae Sot district, Tak province, on March 22, 2026, after reports that diesel was being prepared for shipment across the border to Myawaddy, Karen State, Myanmar, near a casino.
When officers arrived, they found the fuel truck parked on the bank of the Moei River and believed it was preparing to send diesel to Myanmar through a natural crossing.
After identifying themselves and requesting a search, officers found a fuel truck and diesel linked to the operation, totalling 20,000 litres.
They also found equipment and containers at a nearby warehouse, including two 4,500-litre tanks with about 300 litres remaining, 101 drums with a 200-litre capacity and 85 drums with a 30-litre capacity near the natural crossing.
The authorities then seized the 10-wheel truck and all the diesel before preparing an arrest record and handing the case to investigators at Mae Sot Police Station for legal action.
Officers later detained Pisit Chanphut and Nya Hnai Oo, a Myanmar national, for legal action on a charge of “attempting to export goods out of the Kingdom without going through customs procedures” after they told officers they would “send all the fuel to the Myanmar side”.
Rooying also instructed Mae Sot district to enforce strict inspections to prevent hoarding and block the smuggling of fuel to neighbouring countries, warning that such activity could affect the country’s economic and energy security, and asked the public to report suspected offences to officials.