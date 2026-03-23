Northern bus operator warns fuel crunch may force fare hikes, route cuts

Management warned that if diesel rises to Bt34 per litre, routes with load factors of around 70% would immediately slip into the red. In response, the company is considering asking the Department of Land Transport for permission to raise fares if the crisis drags on. Other contingency options include cutting ultra-long services, shifting passengers to local short-haul operators on some corridors, and reducing service frequency to only three or four days a week on less viable routes.

The pressure on Greenbus reflects a broader strain across the region. Other transport operators in Chiang Mai, including the city’s iconic red songthaews, have also reported tightening margins as fuel shortages and higher prices squeeze earnings.

Thai authorities have meanwhile insisted the country is not running out of fuel overall. The government said this weekend that the Department of Energy Business was monitoring supplies daily and allowing round-the-clock truck deliveries in March to speed up distribution, adding that diesel and petrol sales were moving closer to pre-crisis levels. Even so, local shortages have persisted in several provinces, particularly in the North, as distribution bottlenecks and panic buying continue to distort supply on the ground.

The transport disruption comes as the Middle East conflict continues to rattle global energy markets. Asian economies, including Thailand, remain highly exposed to supply shocks and price volatility because of their dependence on imported fuel and the importance of Middle Eastern shipping routes. The pressure has already prompted energy-saving and emergency responses across parts of Asia, while Thailand has faced both price concerns and localised fuel shortages despite official assurances over national stock levels.