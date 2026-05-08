AssetWise Hits THB 2.1bn Revenue in Q1 as Phuket Market Surges

Property developer ASW posts 41% gross profit margin and prepares to transfer four major projects worth THB 13.3bn, driven by robust luxury demand.

AssetWise Public Company Limited (ASW) has celebrated its fifth anniversary on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) with a formidable first-quarter performance, reporting total revenue of THB 2,162 million—a 20% increase year-on-year.

The developer’s results were bolstered by a standout gross profit margin of 41%, amongst the highest in the sector. This profitability was driven by the timely transfer of newly completed condominiums and a surge in the Phuket leisure residence market during the traditional high season.

Operational Highlights and Profitability

Chief Executive Officer Kromchet Vipanpong attributed the quarterly success to the commencement of transfers for several high-profile projects, including Modiz Avantgarde and Kave Luminous Bangmod.

Furthermore, the company’s subsidiary, Rhom Bho Property PLC (TITLE), delivered THE TITLE Serenity Naiyang ahead of schedule.

"This strong start to the year stablises our trajectory amidst global economic volatility," Kromchet stated. "Our net profit has grown by 14% to THB 230 million, reflecting both our efficient cost management and the high demand for our strategic locations."

By the end of March, ASW had secured sales of THB 6,854 million, representing 37% of its total annual target of THB 18,500 million.



