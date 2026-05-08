CMAN Reports 32% YoY Profit Surge for Q1 2026 Through Customer Portfolio Management – Tight Cost Controls – Greater Operating Efficiency – Expansion In Target Markets

The revenue decline was primarily due to lower average selling prices due to higher competition and the appreciation of the Thai Baht against various operating currencies. These impacts were partially offset by increased sales volumes to domestic sugar industry and international mining customers. CMAN achieved higher profitability through effective customer portfolio management, higher production uptime, and lower energy expenses. Consequently, the Gross Profit Margin improved to 41.4%, compared to 36% in the same quarter last year. CMAN’s financing costs decreased due to lower average interest rates and debt, while additional tax incentives reduced corporate income taxes, all of which contributed to higher net profits.

“The overall business situation in 2026 remains highly challenging with demand for lime products expected to remain flat or have limited growth. One of CMAN’s long-standing priorities is continuous process improvements and cost efficiency investments. For example, we now have 8.7 MW of solar power capacity in our Thai plants. This continuous focus ensures that CMAN can perform well even during an economic slowdown and downward price pressures.

CMAN has both short-term and medium-term (2-3 years) strategies to improve performance. The short-term plan focuses on further cost efficiency investments, such as purchasing additional electric trucks (“EV”) to transport raw materials and products to mitigate rising fuel costs, and tight controls on operating costs.