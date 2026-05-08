Sub Sri Thai (SST) Announces Overwhelming Bond Issue Success, Signaling Robust Market Confidence

The offering attracted overwhelming demand from institutional and high-net-worth investors, resulting in a significant oversubscription, underscoring investor confidence in the Group’s growth trajectory and solid business fundamentals.

The debentures offered are unsubordinated, unsecured, and include a bondholder representative. The issuance, Series SST285A, has a tenor of two years and will mature in 2028. It carries a fixed interest rate of 7.10% per annum, with interest payable quarterly. The subscription period ran from 5–7 May 2026.

Mr. Supasith Sukhanindr, Chief Executive Officer of SST, stated that the proceeds from this issuance will be used to repay existing debentures maturing in August 2026. This reflects the company’s disciplined financial management and its strategy to strengthen and maintain a stable capital structure in support of future operations.

The success of this fundraising marks an important milestone, highlighting investor confidence in SST’s growth strategy. The company continues to focus on strengthening its core warehousing and port operations, which generate stable recurring income, with current occupancy rates of approximately 80–90%. At the same time, SST is expanding its high-growth food and beverage segment.