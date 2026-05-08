Sub Sri Thai (SST) Announces Overwhelming Bond Issue Success, Signaling Robust Market Confidence

FRIDAY, MAY 08, 2026
Sub Sri Thai (SST) Announces Overwhelming Bond Issue Success, Signaling Robust Market Confidence

Bangkok, 8 May 2026—Sub Sri Thai Public Company Limited (“SST”), an operator of warehousing and port facilities, food and beverage, lifestyle, and trust management businesses, successfully closed its No. 1/2026 debenture issuance.

The offering attracted overwhelming demand from institutional and high-net-worth investors, resulting in a significant oversubscription, underscoring investor confidence in the Group’s growth trajectory and solid business fundamentals.

The debentures offered are unsubordinated, unsecured, and include a bondholder representative. The issuance, Series SST285A, has a tenor of two years and will mature in 2028. It carries a fixed interest rate of 7.10% per annum, with interest payable quarterly. The subscription period ran from 5–7 May 2026.

Sub Sri Thai (SST) Announces Overwhelming Bond Issue Success, Signaling Robust Market Confidence

Mr. Supasith Sukhanindr, Chief Executive Officer of SST, stated that the proceeds from this issuance will be used to repay existing debentures maturing in August 2026. This reflects the company’s disciplined financial management and its strategy to strengthen and maintain a stable capital structure in support of future operations.

The success of this fundraising marks an important milestone, highlighting investor confidence in SST’s growth strategy. The company continues to focus on strengthening its core warehousing and port operations, which generate stable recurring income, with current occupancy rates of approximately 80–90%. At the same time, SST is expanding its high-growth food and beverage segment.

Sub Sri Thai (SST) Announces Overwhelming Bond Issue Success, Signaling Robust Market Confidence

SST places strong emphasis on prudent debt and cash flow management. This debenture issuance enhances the company’s financial flexibility and optimizes its capital structure, positioning it to execute its expansion plans and deliver sustainable value and returns to shareholders and investors.

Sub Sri Thai (SST) Announces Overwhelming Bond Issue Success, Signaling Robust Market Confidence

The strong investor response also reflects continued confidence in SST’s operational capabilities despite market volatility. The company is focused on generating diversified revenue streams across four core business segments:

  1. warehousing and port services;
  2. food and beverage, including franchise rights for Dunkin’ Donuts and Au Bon Pain, as well as its own brands such as Greyhound Cafe, Another Hound Cafe, and Le Grand Vefour;
  3. lifestyle business under the Greyhound brand; and
  4. trust management services, all of which offer growth potential and aim to deliver appropriate returns to shareholders.

Sub Sri Thai (SST) Announces Overwhelming Bond Issue Success, Signaling Robust Market Confidence

The debenture offering was jointly arranged by leading financial institutions, including Asia Plus Securities Co., Ltd., Bluebell Securities Co., Ltd., Dao Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Krungthai XSpring Securities Co., Ltd., UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, and Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

Sub Sri Thai (SST) Announces Overwhelming Bond Issue Success, Signaling Robust Market Confidence

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