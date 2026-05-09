"Nicopuff" unapproved vaping goods are spreading among Japanese youth

Nicopuff, which heats a nicotine-containing scented liquid to produce vapour, involves "the danger of serving as a gateway to illegal drugs," an expert warns.



"What's appealing is that it generates little smoke odour, and I can vape in my room," a 20-year-old part-timer said in the Minami downtown area of Osaka, western Japan, holding a grape-flavoured nicopuff device in his hand.

He started using nicopuff after a friend gave him a device about a year ago. "I like the refreshing taste," he said. "I didn't know that giving (nicopuff) to others is illegal."



"It costs less than heated cigarettes, and I was attracted to it because it's fashionable," a university student said. "Many people around me use nicopuff."



On a sales website, brightly colored nicopuff products with various flavours, such as apple and mango, are offered for several thousand yen each, with such selling points as "satisfaction similar to cigarettes" and "a variety of flavours."