Singapore mum reports 15-year-old for vaping, sent to Boys’ Home

He was dealt with on July 21 after pleading guilty to 12 charges, including voluntarily causing hurt, harassing a public servant, possessing a vape and shop theft, among other offences.

District Judge Amy Tung ordered him to a juvenile rehabilitation centre at the Singapore Boys’ Home, after finding probation unsuitable for him.

He cannot be named as he is below 18 and protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

On May 1, the boy’s mother called the police, telling them: “My son is going crazy.”

When two police officers arrived, the mother showed them a vape and said her son had not been acting normally since using it. The location was undisclosed in court documents.

When one of the officers asked the boy to sit down, the child shouted at him.

The officer saw cuts on the boy’s legs and insisted that paramedics check on his injuries. But the boy refused, became aggressive and shouted vulgarities at the officer.

It was not stated in the court documents whether the boy was arrested that day.

On March 5, the boy and his friend, identified in court as T, met another boy, V, to use vapes laced with etomidate, also known as Kpods, together.