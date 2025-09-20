Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of strong diplomatic ties

As we look back on the past 60 years, both countries have forged steadfast partnerships in many fields, including defence, trade, education, and civil service cooperation. Our bilateral cooperation has grown from strength to strength. It is thus fitting that the theme for this commemorative year is “Singapore-Thailand: Realising Opportunities for New Growth”, or more simply, STRONG @ 60. It demonstrates the progress and potential of our relationship, and captures both countries’ desire to work even closer together. The commemorative events that the Embassy has organised throughout this year showcase the breadth and depth of our multi-faceted relations.
We were deeply honoured to have Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana grace our Embassy’s National Day Reception on 6 August 2025. The presence of Her Royal Highness at our Reception is special and epitomises the strong links that Singapore values with the Royal Family and the Kingdom of Thailand.
The growing trade and investment links have been a cornerstone of our relations. The 9th Singapore Regional Business Forum in Bangkok, successfully convened in August 2025, exemplifies this strong and substantive economic partnership. The Forum brought together top business leaders and policymakers from Singapore, Thailand, and the wider region to explore business and investment opportunities. We also signed an Implementation Agreement (IA) on carbon credits on the sidelines of the Forum. This is Singapore’s first IA with an ASEAN Member State and a significant milestone in our bilateral climate cooperation.
Defence ties are another key pillar of the bilateral relationship. Our defence establishments enjoy regular and extensive interactions at all levels, and our armed forces also conduct regular exercise together to bolster interoperability and build trust. It was thus particularly meaningful when in February 2025, the Embassy hosted a reception on board the RSS Endeavour, the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Endurance-class Landing Ship Tank at Sattahip Port in Chonburi Province. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Royal Thai Air Force also unveiled a commemorative tail flash on an RSAF F-16 fighter aircraft during the opening ceremony of Exercise Air Thai Sing at Korat Air Base in July 2025.
At the heart of the bilateral relationship are the close people-to-people ties. There are many traces of Thai culture and influence in Singapore, and vice versa. The Embassy was honoured to host the Gala Premiere of Baby Hero, a Singapore – Thailand co-production that features symbols and anecdotes that are familiar to both peoples, in April 2025. I believe this uniquely Singaporean–Thai film heralds more opportunities for collaboration between the entertainment industries of both countries.
The Singapore Education Fair in Bangkok in August 2025 is a prime example of the close education ties that we share. We will continue to deepen cooperation in the education sphere as it offers opportunities for youths in both Thailand and Singapore to broaden their horizons and build lifelong friendships.
Amid geopolitical and economic headwinds, longstanding partnerships matter. Singapore and Thailand are steadfast friends that will continue to cooperate in new and emerging areas including digital economy, food security and sustainability. These efforts will help us weather the challenges ahead and build a better and brighter future together in the next 60 years and beyond.