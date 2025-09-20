Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of strong diplomatic ties

As we look back on the past 60 years, both countries have forged steadfast partnerships in many fields, including defence, trade, education, and civil service cooperation. Our bilateral cooperation has grown from strength to strength. It is thus fitting that the theme for this commemorative year is “Singapore-Thailand: Realising Opportunities for New Growth”, or more simply, STRONG @ 60. It demonstrates the progress and potential of our relationship, and captures both countries’ desire to work even closer together. The commemorative events that the Embassy has organised throughout this year showcase the breadth and depth of our multi-faceted relations.

We were deeply honoured to have Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana grace our Embassy’s National Day Reception on 6 August 2025. The presence of Her Royal Highness at our Reception is special and epitomises the strong links that Singapore values with the Royal Family and the Kingdom of Thailand.