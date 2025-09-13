First delivery of F-35 fighter jets to RSAF on track for end-2026, says Singapore

In a statement on Sept 12, Mindef said the fifth-generation stealth planes will form part of the RSAF’s future fighter fleet, which will comprise F-35A, F-35B and F-15SG fighter jets.
The RSAF has acquired a total of 20 F-35 fighter aircraft.
In February 2023, during the debate on his ministry’s budget, then Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen stated that Mindef had purchased 12 F-35Bs, which have short take-off and vertical landing capability.
This allows them to take off from shorter runways, as well as hover and land like a helicopter.
Four are expected to be delivered in 2026, and the other eight in 2028.
In addition, Mindef has acquired eight F-35As, which can carry a higher weapon payload of 8,160kg, compared with the F-35B’s 6,800kg.
The F-35A also has a higher fuel capacity, and these jets are expected to arrive around 2030.
The F-15SG, meanwhile, is already part of the RSAF’s fleet.
In its statement, Mindef said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing visited F-35 developer Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept 12 as part of his first official visit to the US.
Accompanied by the Chief of Air Force, Major-General Kelvin Fan, Chan was briefed on the F-35 programme, its capabilities and production process during the visit.
Chan said: “This is not just a milestone, but one step in a long journey that we will take together with Lockheed Martin, our partners in the US government, the US Air Force and the community in Ebbing – because everyone of us needs to come together for this capability to be realised.”
Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Arkansas, is where the RSAF’s future F-35 fighter training will be hosted.
During his introductory visit to the US, which runs from September 9 to 13, Mr Chan met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and announced the Republic’s plan to acquire four Boeing P-8A Maritime Patrol Aircraft to refresh its maritime security capabilities.
He also met other US political leaders and will visit Singapore Armed Forces personnel participating in Exercise Forging Sabre at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.
The Straits Times
Asia News Network