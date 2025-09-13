First delivery of F-35 fighter jets to RSAF on track for end-2026, says Singapore

In a statement on Sept 12, Mindef said the fifth-generation stealth planes will form part of the RSAF’s future fighter fleet, which will comprise F-35A, F-35B and F-15SG fighter jets.

The RSAF has acquired a total of 20 F-35 fighter aircraft.

In February 2023, during the debate on his ministry’s budget, then Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen stated that Mindef had purchased 12 F-35Bs, which have short take-off and vertical landing capability.

This allows them to take off from shorter runways, as well as hover and land like a helicopter.

Four are expected to be delivered in 2026, and the other eight in 2028.

In addition, Mindef has acquired eight F-35As, which can carry a higher weapon payload of 8,160kg, compared with the F-35B’s 6,800kg.