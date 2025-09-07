Thaksin flying from Dubai to Singapore, set to return to Thailand Monday

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra left Thailand on the evening of September 4, 2025, aboard his private jet, flight T7GTS, initially listed as bound for Singapore before diverting to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

At around 2.40am Bangkok time on September 5, Thaksin posted on his personal X account that he had travelled abroad for a medical check-up with doctors who had previously treated him while overseas. He stressed that he intended to return to Thailand no later than September 8 to appear before the Supreme Court in the “14th floor case” on September 9.

According to the latest reports, Thaksin is scheduled to depart Dubai tonight at 9pm on the same private jet, T7GTS, heading first to Singapore before continuing to Bangkok. He is expected to arrive in Thailand at 5pm on Monday, September 8, 2025.