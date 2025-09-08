Malaysia, Singapore congratulate Anutin on becoming Thailand’s new prime minister

Malaysian and Singaporean prime ministers have extended congratulations to Anutin Charnvirakul on his appointment as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia looked forward to continuing close cooperation with Thailand in developing the shared border, advancing trade and promoting the welfare of both peoples.

He also emphasised Thailand’s essential role in upholding regional stability within ASEAN, adding that Anutin’s leadership would be crucial as the country moves into the next stage of its democratic journey.