Malaysian ex-PM Najib’s 1MDB trial verdict on December 26

“Of course, this is subject to appeal. In the absence of further clemency, he remains subject to the ordinary remission rules,” he said.

He said an acquittal in the 1MDB case would confine Najib’s conviction to SRC alone, and factors such as sentence completion, remission, or further pardon would be at play.

“Conversely, a conviction would almost certainly result in a substantial custodial sentence, effectively resetting the clock and diminishing the practical impact of any relief granted in the SRC matter,” he said.

Lawyer Kitson Foong said the dismissal of the judicial review by the High Court will not be the end of the road as Najib’s team will likely file an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

“They could argue that the High Court erred in not recognising the addendum order.

“If the Court of Appeal reverses today’s decision, which could take months, he could be transferred to house detention immediately, regardless of the 1MDB outcome unless the 1MDB judge explicitly denies bail or house arrest for that specific case,” he said.

He said although the release date is Aug 2028 with the reduced sentence after pardon for the SRC case, Najib could be released earlier with remission.

He said in the event that there is a sentencing in the 1MDB case, the question would be whether the sentence would be concurrent or consecutive.

If the High Court Judge orders the new sentence to start after the SRC sentence ends, he said that would be the “worst-case” scenario, potentially adding years to Najib’s jail term.

Lawyer and former Malaysian Bar president Salim Bashir said the High Court’s decision yesterday has enumerated several obscure and novel Constitutional points which should be resolved by the Apex court on appeal.

“The High Court denied an application by Najib to serve the remainder of his jail sentence at home, saying that the order was not enforceable as it was not deliberated during the pardon board meeting in January 2024, which would ordinarily defy the Constitutional requirement of Article 42 under the Federal Constitution,” he said.

“In all fairness, the backdrop of Najib’s case is distinct from a plethora of previous cases where the Apex courts have ruled that the power of pardon is purely a discretion exercise of prerogative of mercy by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or State Rulers, and the latest approach in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim vs Mohd Khairul Azam too maintained that the King is not bound by advice and his discretion is not susceptible to judicial review.

“The striking difference of the earlier cases and Najib’s application hinged on the issue of a supplementary order issued by the King extraneous to deliberations made in the Board meeting,” he added.

Senior lawyer Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu said the process of appeal on the house arrest could be decided at the Federal Court by the end of next year.

