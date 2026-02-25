Li Pe Island faces rapid growth, 3,000 tons of waste, and water shortages

Li Pe Island, in Satun province, has rapidly grown into a popular tourist destination known for its emerald waters and fine white sand. However, behind the luxury resorts, the island faces significant challenges in infrastructure. While the island has expanded commercially, its fundamental systems have lagged behind, resulting in critical issues such as waste overflow, high electricity costs, and a long-standing water crisis.
Soranat Hanthalae, a 22-year-old representative of the Urak Lawoi community on Li Pe Island, spoke to the media about the most pressing issue: water.
During the rainy season, water accumulates and drains into village wells, making the water undrinkable. In the dry season, the three community wells cannot meet the needs of the dense population, drying up completely. Residents must take boats through rough seas to fetch water from Adang Island. Sornat stressed the need for sufficient water supplies from relevant authorities, stating that the situation is difficult for the community.
Beyond water, residents also face electricity costs that are much higher than those on the mainland, as well as ongoing waste management problems that have yet to be resolved.
Songsak Saicheua, the Ombudsman, along with officials from over 13 water and electricity agencies, visited the island to monitor the progress of public infrastructure projects. During their survey of the cable system and water pipeline connection points from Adang Island, the team identified significant obstacles such as “overlapping land use” and “technical difficulties in system installation without harming the environment.”
Songsak remarked after a meeting with all parties involved that the project now has a clearer plan. The proposed solutions focus on three main areas: electricity and water systems. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will be signed between the Department of National Parks, the Provincial Electricity Authority, and the Provincial Waterworks Authority to install underwater cables and raw water pipelines from Adang Island. The plan will be presented to the Cabinet as a comprehensive package, with tangible results expected by fiscal years 2028-2029.
A One Stop Service Center will also be established in a 3-rai area of the national park to centralize immigration and tourist services for better organization and to address waterway traffic issues.
Efforts to improve waste management and quality of life include finding a permanent waste disposal route and upgrading the local health center to better serve both residents and tourists.
Although Li Pe Island covers only 1,875 rai (about 3 square kilometers), it is highly populated, with 1,387 registered residents (702 households). The island also sees an influx of 150,000–200,000 tourists annually, leading to daily waste production of 10-11 tons from households, businesses, and marine debris.
In 2026, over 3,000 tons of waste had accumulated on the island. The Koh Sarai Subdistrict Administrative Organization has been forced to spend 7 million baht annually on hiring private companies to collect and dispose of the waste. A major obstacle is the lack of a permanent, public waste transportation route. Installing systematic water and electricity infrastructure from Adang Island is considered the key to easing the environmental crisis and improving the island’s long-term sustainability.