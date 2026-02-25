Li Pe Island faces rapid growth, 3,000 tons of waste, and water shortages

Li Pe Island, in Satun province, has rapidly grown into a popular tourist destination known for its emerald waters and fine white sand. However, behind the luxury resorts, the island faces significant challenges in infrastructure. While the island has expanded commercially, its fundamental systems have lagged behind, resulting in critical issues such as waste overflow, high electricity costs, and a long-standing water crisis.





Soranat Hanthalae, a 22-year-old representative of the Urak Lawoi community on Li Pe Island, spoke to the media about the most pressing issue: water.





During the rainy season, water accumulates and drains into village wells, making the water undrinkable. In the dry season, the three community wells cannot meet the needs of the dense population, drying up completely. Residents must take boats through rough seas to fetch water from Adang Island. Sornat stressed the need for sufficient water supplies from relevant authorities, stating that the situation is difficult for the community.

Beyond water, residents also face electricity costs that are much higher than those on the mainland, as well as ongoing waste management problems that have yet to be resolved.