Samui island expressway project to cost THB 74 billion with toll fees set for 2034

On February 13, 2026, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) held its third public consultation regarding the Samui Island Expressway project. The project, estimated at THB 74.044 billion, includes THB 1.628 billion for land acquisition, THB 63.275 billion for construction, THB 1.582 billion for construction supervision, and THB 7.559 billion for operational and maintenance costs.

The study and design of the project are expected to be completed by 2023-2026, with the plan to present it for approval to the Ministry of Transport and the Cabinet by 2026-2027. Land acquisition is scheduled for 2028-2029, with construction expected to begin in 2029 and the expressway to be open for service by the end of 2033.



Project Route and Design

The project will begin at Km 14+500 on Highway 4142 in Don Sak District, Surat Thani, passing through Khuan Thong and Thong Nian Subdistricts in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The route will end at Km 9+000 on Highway 4170 in Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, covering a total distance of 37.41 kilometres.

The expressway will consist of four lanes with a fenced barrier along both sides of the route for safety. It will also feature service roads to provide convenience for travellers, with a 70-metre-wide construction zone designated for the expressway.