Police tighten controls for Valentine's Day to protect youth

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2026

Police ramp up safety measures for Valentine's Day, monitoring entertainment venues, online pornography, and alcohol sales to minors

On February 14, 2026, Police Spokesperson Pol Lt Gen Chaiyapoj Suwanarak stated that Deputy Commissioner-General Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot had instructed all units to ensure public safety and maintain order during Valentine’s Day.

It is anticipated that many children, youths, and the general public will travel to various destinations, including entertainment venues, service establishments, and hotels, leading to an increased risk of sexual harassment, drug use, criminal activities, and public disturbances such as street racing.

To prevent these risks, Pol Gen Thatchai has directed measures to combat crime in all forms, as follows:

  • Enhanced Surveillance: Patrol teams will be deployed to monitor high-risk areas and individuals who may be involved in criminal activities, including sexual harassment, or gather in places where youths congregate.
  • Strict Monitoring of Venues: All service and entertainment venues will be monitored strictly to ensure that alcohol is not sold to minors, and the use of drugs will be prohibited.
  • Technology Crime Monitoring: The police will focus on monitoring social media platforms for pornographic content or any behavior that encourages youth towards illegal or immoral activities. If any violations are detected, authorities will work swiftly to block the platforms and prevent further incidents.
  • Cooperation with Accommodation Providers: Hotels and daily rental accommodations are asked to help by closely observing the behavior of their guests, ensuring that no services are provided to children or minors, and verifying guests' identification cards.

If any suspicious activities are detected or there is a possibility of crimes against children and youth, the public and businesses are urged to immediately report it to local police or contact emergency lines at 191 and 1599, available 24/7.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy