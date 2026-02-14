Police tighten controls for Valentine's Day to protect youth

On February 14, 2026, Police Spokesperson Pol Lt Gen Chaiyapoj Suwanarak stated that Deputy Commissioner-General Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot had instructed all units to ensure public safety and maintain order during Valentine’s Day.

It is anticipated that many children, youths, and the general public will travel to various destinations, including entertainment venues, service establishments, and hotels, leading to an increased risk of sexual harassment, drug use, criminal activities, and public disturbances such as street racing.

To prevent these risks, Pol Gen Thatchai has directed measures to combat crime in all forms, as follows: