Bangkok invites couples to register marriage on Valentine’s Day with a chance to win a golden marriage certificate

Bangkok is calling on couples to register their marriage on February 14, 2026 as part of a special event marking Valentine’s Day. The city has seen a significant increase in marriage registrations over the last three years, with a sharp rise in the number of LGBTQ+ couples following the introduction of the equal marriage law in January 2025.

Aekvaranyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), expressed that the Valentine’s Day marriage registration event in Bangkok is a reflection of the city's welcoming nature and commitment to equality. He highlighted the increase in registrations following the introduction of the same-sex marriage law in January 2025, where 6,814 couples had registered by the end of January.

“Today is about recognising all relationships, and whether you are LGBTQ+ or heterosexual, your love is equally valued and celebrated,” he said.