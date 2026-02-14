Bangkok invites couples to register marriage on Valentine’s Day with a chance to win a golden marriage certificate

Bangkok is calling on couples to register their marriage on February 14, 2026 as part of a special event marking Valentine’s Day. The city has seen a significant increase in marriage registrations over the last three years, with a sharp rise in the number of LGBTQ+ couples following the introduction of the equal marriage law in January 2025.
Aekvaranyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), expressed that the Valentine’s Day marriage registration event in Bangkok is a reflection of the city's welcoming nature and commitment to equality. He highlighted the increase in registrations following the introduction of the same-sex marriage law in January 2025, where 6,814 couples had registered by the end of January.
“Today is about recognising all relationships, and whether you are LGBTQ+ or heterosexual, your love is equally valued and celebrated,” he said.
In Bang Rak District, the event will be held at Jewelry Trade Centre (JTC), where 12 golden marriage certificates will be awarded to lucky couples every two hours. Additionally, there will be an exhibition celebrating the love story of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit, to honour the royal couple’s enduring bond.
At Pathum Wan District, the event titled “EVERLASTING LOVE @ Pathumwan” at NEXTOPIA in Siam Paragon will focus on sustainable love, highlighting the importance of caring for the environment alongside nurturing relationships.
Both districts have been preparing for a high turnout, with over 1,200 couples already booked online and more expected to walk in on the day.
For more information on registering your marriage in Bangkok, visit the BMA’s official page: link.