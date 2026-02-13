PM Anutin kicks off Valentine’s early, registering marriage ahead of Feb 14

Welcoming the Valentine's festival, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul walked arm-in-arm with his girlfriend, "Jaa" Thananon Niramit, who is about 20 years his junior, to joyfully register their marriage at the Dusit District Office on Friday (February 13).
The couple's love story began when Anutin frequently visited her coffee shop.
They got to know each other and dated for over two years before making their official public debut to the press in 2022 at the Government House.
Since then, they have consistently attended important events together.
As for the background of Ja Thananon, she is a native of Ranong province.
She graduated from Thammasat University and was formerly a drum major for the Chula-Thammasat Traditional Football Match.
Currently, she is a businesswoman and the owner of "JaJaa Coffee," a famous landmark cafe in Ranong.
She has also expanded her business by opening "Jaristaa" in Bangkok, featuring a modern Sino-Portuguese decor.
The shop highlights the use of hometown ingredients, such as cashew nuts, to create various items like the "Kyu Kyu" menu.
For those who want to follow her lifestyle, you can find her on Facebook and TikTok under the name Jaa Thananon, or on Instagram at jaa.thananon.
Anutin spent the morning before performing his duties as Prime Minister, inviting officials from the Dusit District Office to his private residence to register his marriage with his wife, Thananon Niramit.
With his daughter, Naiyaphak Charnvirakul, his son, Seranee Charnvirakul, and Unsit Sampuntharat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, joining as witnesses.
"However, today being Friday, it is considered a highly auspicious day in Thai astrology. Furthermore, it is also the day Saturn moves out of the Leo and Aquarius zodiac signs."
This marriage registration is considered the 3rd marriage registration in Anutin's life.