PM Anutin kicks off Valentine’s early, registering marriage ahead of Feb 14

Welcoming the Valentine's festival, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul walked arm-in-arm with his girlfriend, "Jaa" Thananon Niramit, who is about 20 years his junior, to joyfully register their marriage at the Dusit District Office on Friday (February 13).

The couple's love story began when Anutin frequently visited her coffee shop.

They got to know each other and dated for over two years before making their official public debut to the press in 2022 at the Government House.

Since then, they have consistently attended important events together.

As for the background of Ja Thananon, she is a native of Ranong province.