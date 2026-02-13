Bangchak acquires 100% of Chevron Hong Kong to expand regional energy footprint

Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Group Chief Executive Officer and President of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, revealed that the company has proceeded to purchase shares of Chevron Companies (Greater China) Limited (“CCGC”) to acquire 100% ownership of Chevron Hong Kong Limited (“CHK”).

The acquisition of CHK is not merely an expansion of Bangchak’s business into international markets, but a strategic move to advance the Thai energy business towards building regional confidence.

It aims to elevate competitiveness, create sustainable value, and move towards a clear energy future.

Hong Kong is a developed free economy with legal frameworks and free retail trade rules similar to a perfectly competitive market.

Additionally, it holds a high national credit rating (AA+), reflecting economic stability and a strong regulatory system under the rule of law.

Being a key logistics and shipping hub in Asia, it is suitable for this transaction.