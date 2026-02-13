Global aviation shows recovery as international flights expand in 2026

The global aviation industry has shown clear signs of recovery in the first half of 2026, as revealed by Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch). The latest data highlights a continued expansion in international flights worldwide, in line with the growing demand for travel and tourism.
Analysis shows that in the first six months of 2026, international flight traffic globally grew by 6.8% year-on-year, amounting to over 7.31 million flights. The key factor driving this growth is the increasing expansion of flight routes and the frequency of services by airlines worldwide, responding to the surge in international tourism, which continues to grow.
Thailand, as one of the key destinations to watch, ranks 15th globally in terms of international flights. Notably, the number of flights planned to Thailand has grown by an impressive 9% year-on-year, surpassing the global average growth rate.
A significant driver of this increase is the rise in flights from China, which has boosted the number of services to Thailand. This trend represents a positive signal for Thailand's tourism sector and economy, as it brings in considerable spending from these international travellers.
Although the figures appear promising, KResearch also highlights potential risks for aviation and tourism businesses to monitor, particularly geopolitical conflicts and the fluctuations in tourist demand. These factors could become crucial in affecting airlines' flight schedules and route expansions in the near future.