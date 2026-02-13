Global aviation shows recovery as international flights expand in 2026

The global aviation industry has shown clear signs of recovery in the first half of 2026, as revealed by Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch). The latest data highlights a continued expansion in international flights worldwide, in line with the growing demand for travel and tourism.

Analysis shows that in the first six months of 2026, international flight traffic globally grew by 6.8% year-on-year, amounting to over 7.31 million flights. The key factor driving this growth is the increasing expansion of flight routes and the frequency of services by airlines worldwide, responding to the surge in international tourism, which continues to grow.