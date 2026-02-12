AirAsia X names Bahrain global hub, launches Kuala Lumpur–Bahrain–London route

Fernandes also emphasised the partnership’s role in creating jobs, saying that wherever the group has operated—Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia—it has hired local people and created employment.

He said their dream over the coming years was to create 100,000 jobs in Bahrain, adding that he was confident they could achieve this and invest almost US$10 billion in the economy, which he said he hoped would boost the country and turn those ambitions into reality.

Beyond the airline, Fernandes said the partnership would strengthen the wider aviation ecosystem, enabling Capital A businesses—such as cargo and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services—to scale alongside AAX.

He said Teleport had also marked a milestone as its first flight arrived in Bahrain, following a recent US$50 million capital raise—an investment that he said would help position the Kingdom as a key aviation and logistics hub in the region.

“Looking ahead, we will deepen partnerships with airports, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to unlock new demand corridors. We are building a growth engine that balances connectivity, commercial performance and operational resilience, while staying true to our value proposition of affordable long-haul travel,” he said.

Strengthens Bahrain’s gateway role across three regions

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, said the agreement with AAX was a strategic decision that reflected Bahrain’s strength as an economic partner and its role as a centre for regional and global connectivity.

“The investment will reinforce Bahrain’s position as a key gateway linking Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, while delivering tangible economic benefits,” he said. “It will create direct employment across aviation operations and generate wider opportunities across tourism, logistics, hospitality and related services.”

He added that the agreement would also support skills development and long-term career pathways for Bahrainis in a global industry that continues to evolve and grow.

Partnership expands access for business and tourism

Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transport and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Bahrain, said the launch of the Kuala Lumpur–Bahrain–London Gatwick services marked a new chapter for Bahrain’s aviation sector and celebrated a partnership built on ambition, trust and shared opportunity.

He said the impact of the agreement went far beyond welcoming an additional airline, and would support Bahrain’s economy in meaningful ways for years to come.

By linking AirAsia’s extensive Asian network with Bahrain, he said, the Kingdom would serve as a strategic bridge to Europe, supporting its ambition to expand Bahrain’s network from around 70 destinations today to 100 in the coming years.

“This summer, when we launch new connections to Kuala Lumpur, the people of Bahrain will gain one-stop access to markets and tourism destinations far beyond what we could have imagined before this agreement,” he said.

Noting AirAsia’s reach across China, Japan, South Korea, Australasia and other parts of Asia, he said the partnership would open opportunities for business and tourism, as well as for visiting friends and relatives, on an unprecedented scale.

He added that the cooperation was not limited to passenger services. Bahrain would also welcome Asia Digital Engineering, which plans to establish a 14-bay hangar in the Kingdom—an important milestone for its maintenance, repair and wider aviation ecosystem.

Teleport’s growing presence, he said, would further strengthen Bahrain’s position as a regional cargo hub.

New service broadens access through AAX’s hub-based network

With the launch of the new route, AAX is building on a network of more than 150 destinations worldwide and reinforcing its ambition to become a truly global airline. It aims to reshape both short- and long-haul travel by combining low-cost efficiency with strategic partnerships and hub-based connectivity.

Kuala Lumpur remains AAX’s main gateway, linking travellers to 95 destinations across 23 Asian countries through nearly 2,000 weekly flights, including services to Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Australia and Japan.

Operated by the airline’s A330 fleet, the new KUL–BAH–LGW service expands options for travellers from Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and other key markets, offering more affordable and convenient access to Bahrain and London.

In celebration of this milestone, AAX is offering introductory, first-come, first-served promotional fares starting from RM99 and RM199, all-in, one-way, for Kuala Lumpur to Bahrain and London respectively. Subsequent fares start from RM299 and RM399 on both sectors.

Guests can also travel on the airline’s award-winning Premium Flatbed from RM2,999, all-in, one-way, on both sectors for an elevated in-flight experience.

Flights are available for booking from today until February 22, 2026, for travel between June 26 and November 30, 2026, via airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app.