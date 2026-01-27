AirAsia and HYROX Unite to Transform Fitness Travel Across Asia Pacific

Airline partnership targets 250,000 athletes across 15 cities with exclusive travel perks and co-branded livery.

AirAsia has officially launched its partnership with HYROX APAC, marking a strategic collaboration that positions the airline at the forefront of Asia's rapidly expanding fitness travel sector.

The partnership, unveiled on Friday (January 23rd) at an event in Kuala Lampur, will see AirAsia serve as the official airline partner for HYROX throughout 2026, connecting what is expected to be over 250,000 athletes across more than 15 cities in the Asia Pacific region.

"Sports has always been a huge part of AirAsia's DNA," said Amanda Woo, Chief Commercial Officer of AirAsia X, highlighting the airline's 25-year heritage of supporting major sporting platforms including the ASEAN Football Club, Southeast Asian Games, and the UFC. "We are not just connecting athletes to competition venues. We are bringing fitness enthusiast communities together across ASEAN and beyond."

The partnership comes as HYROX experiences exceptional growth in the region.

Since entering the Asia Pacific market two years ago, the global fitness race has expanded to nine markets with 26 events, drawing over 196,000 participants to date. Currently, 100,000 people are training for HYROX on a daily basis across the region.

Strategic Network Advantage

Operating nearly 5,000 weekly flights across Asia Pacific, AirAsia's extensive network spanning over 130 destinations positions it as an ideal partner for HYROX's expansion strategy.

The collaboration addresses a key participant behaviour: an average of 30% of HYROX racers are international travellers, with some events seeing this figure reach 40%.

