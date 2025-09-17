Thai AirAsia X Launches Three New Routes Amid Tourism Recovery Concerns

Thai AirAsia X has announced three new international routes from Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport, targeting markets in Central Asia, Northern Asia and the Middle East as the airline seeks to diversify its network beyond traditional destinations.

The budget long-haul carrier will begin services to Almaty, Kazakhstan; Sendai, Japan; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December, operating four flights weekly on each route using Airbus A330 aircraft.

Fares start from 4,990 baht for Sendai, 6,690 baht for Almaty, and 7,190 baht for Riyadh.

The expansion comes as Thai AirAsia X faces mixed financial performance, with CEO Pattra Boosarawongse acknowledging during the launching ceremony on Wednesday that overall 2025 revenues will likely match 2024 levels at 13 billion baht, generating profits of 75 million baht.

The airline expects to transport 1.7 million passengers this year with an average load factor of 82% across all routes.

"Our third quarter results were particularly poor," Pattra admitted, citing the traditional low season compounded by earthquake safety concerns in Japan that deterred travellers.

The carrier expects the new routes to help restore revenue growth.