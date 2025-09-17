Thai AirAsia X Launches Three New Routes Amid Tourism Recovery Concerns

Thai AirAsia X has announced three new international routes from Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport, targeting markets in Central Asia, Northern Asia and the Middle East as the airline seeks to diversify its network beyond traditional destinations.
The budget long-haul carrier will begin services to Almaty, Kazakhstan; Sendai, Japan; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December, operating four flights weekly on each route using Airbus A330 aircraft.
Fares start from 4,990 baht for Sendai, 6,690 baht for Almaty, and 7,190 baht for Riyadh.
The expansion comes as Thai AirAsia X faces mixed financial performance, with CEO Pattra Boosarawongse acknowledging during the launching ceremony on Wednesday that overall 2025 revenues will likely match 2024 levels at 13 billion baht, generating profits of 75 million baht.
The airline expects to transport 1.7 million passengers this year with an average load factor of 82% across all routes.
"Our third quarter results were particularly poor," Pattra admitted, citing the traditional low season compounded by earthquake safety concerns in Japan that deterred travellers.
The carrier expects the new routes to help restore revenue growth.
The Sendai route marks Thai AirAsia X's seventh direct connection to Japan, reinforcing its position in the popular Thai-Japan travel corridor.
Japan's Ambassador to Thailand, Otaka Masato, noted that 1.15 million Thais visited Japan in 2024, whilst 1.05 million Japanese travelled to Thailand.
However, Pattra expressed concern about Thailand's broader tourism recovery, warning that foreign visitor numbers may only reach last year's 35 million despite the new routes.
She expressed concern about the government's current co-payment tourism incentive scheme, calling it insufficient.
"The government needs more substantial measures to stimulate tourism," she said, pointing to Japan's provincial support for domestic travel packages as a model. "We need to rebuild confidence in Thailand's safety and create new man-made destinations to compete with countries like Vietnam."
Current foreign visitor data shows Malaysia, India and China as the top sources of international tourists to Thailand, though numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels. Thai AirAsia X reports that many previous visitors have shifted to Vietnam, attracted by new developments and destinations.
The airline plans to add two more Airbus A330s to its fleet in the fourth quarter, bringing the total to 11 aircraft. For 2026, Thai AirAsia X is preparing to launch two additional routes to Europe, though destinations remain undisclosed, and will add three more aircraft to support expansion.
The Almaty route represents AirAsia Group's first service to Kazakhstan, whilst the Riyadh connection marks the group's inaugural direct flight to Saudi Arabia.
Kazakhstan's Chargé d'Affaires Zhandos Ryskulov described the service as supporting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's goal of transforming Kazakhstan into a "major Eurasian aviation hub."
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Head of Mission Adil Abdullah Alfwzan highlighted Riyadh's hosting of World Expo 2030 as a draw for business and leisure travellers.
Despite the route expansion, Pattra noted that Thailand's stronger baht should boost outbound Thai travel demand, particularly to Japan, providing some offset to weaker inbound tourism performance.