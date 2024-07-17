Thai AirAsia returning to Don Mueang airport from October 1

The relocation follows successful collaboration with Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). Thai AirAsia X currently operates out of Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Effective October 1, passengers flying with Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ) to Seoul; cities in Japan; Shanghai, China; and Sydney, Australia will depart from Don Mueang Airport.

AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat emphasised improvements being made at Don Mueang to enhance convenience for global travellers.

"Don Mueang's capacity is expanding to handle 40 million passengers annually. We're also connecting domestic and international economic zones for better flexibility, aligning with our ‘Fast and Hassle-free Airport’ strategy," he explained.

He expressed confidence that Thai AirAsia X's return would showcase Don Mueang's potential as a low-cost airline hub for international flights. AOT remains committed to becoming "a world-class airport service provider" through convenient, fast, and safe services meeting international standards, he said.

Thai AirAsia X CEO Tassapon Bijleveld described the relocation as a strategic move to create more connections with the broader AirAsia network, both domestically and internationally, while offering passengers easier access to central Bangkok.