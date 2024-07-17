Thai AirAsia returning to Don Mueang airport from October 1

The relocation follows successful collaboration with Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). Thai AirAsia X currently operates out of Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Effective October 1, passengers flying with Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ) to Seoul; cities in Japan; Shanghai, China; and Sydney, Australia will depart from Don Mueang Airport.
AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat emphasised improvements being made at Don Mueang to enhance convenience for global travellers.
"Don Mueang's capacity is expanding to handle 40 million passengers annually. We're also connecting domestic and international economic zones for better flexibility, aligning with our ‘Fast and Hassle-free Airport’ strategy," he explained.
He expressed confidence that Thai AirAsia X's return would showcase Don Mueang's potential as a low-cost airline hub for international flights. AOT remains committed to becoming "a world-class airport service provider" through convenient, fast, and safe services meeting international standards, he said.
Thai AirAsia X CEO Tassapon Bijleveld described the relocation as a strategic move to create more connections with the broader AirAsia network, both domestically and internationally, while offering passengers easier access to central Bangkok.
"Our return to Don Mueang is a homecoming," Bijleveld said. "We'll rejoin the strong AirAsia network, with a domestic market share exceeding 40% in Thailand and a vast international network covering Greater China, India and South Asia, ASEAN, and Japan. This offers a wealth of opportunities for FlyThru services," he said.
Passengers booked with Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ) for travel after October 1 will be automatically switched to Don Mueang Airport. Starting August 1, they will receive updates via email or SMS, the airline statement said.
Thai AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of eight Airbus A330 aircraft, which will increase to 11 by the year-end, with plans to add 3-5 new aircraft annually to support their sustainable growth strategy.
CAAT director Suttipong Kongpool highlighted the positive impact on managing Thailand's important airport system from the relocation. By increasing Suvarnabhumi's capacity for long-haul connections, Don Mueang can focus on serving short-haul and medium-haul flights. This aligns with the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems, a key strategy for Thailand's aviation hub development as envisioned by the government.