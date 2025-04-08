Thailand strategizing swift, precise response to US trade measures: PM

Thailand, treating the development as a top-priority issue, set up a dedicated US Trade Policy Task Force as early as January 6—two weeks before Trump’s inauguration. The task force is chaired by the Ministry of Commerce’s permanent secretary and includes key economic advisors such as Pansak Vinyaratn and Supavud Saicheua.

“The strategy to respond to the Reciprocal Tariff and Liberation Day measures must be based on the principle of ‘knowing them, knowing us—swift and precise,’” Paetongtarn stated.

This morning’s Cabinet meeting assigned Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira to lead Thailand’s negotiation team, alongside the Minister of Commerce. Talks are expected with the US Trade Representative (USTR) and other relevant agencies, as Thai officials prepare to present a coordinated response.

Paetongtarn underlined that Thailand had moved quickly and proactively.

“I must emphasize that we established the task force even before President Trump officially took office. We’ve been coordinating with the US side from the start,” she said.

The Thai government has been collecting comprehensive data, assessing reactions from international partners and affected domestic sectors, and shaping policy responses based on both global trends and local needs.