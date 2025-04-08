Thai Stocks Buck Global Recovery, Plunge to 5-Year Low Amid Tariff Fears

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) defied a rally seen in many global markets, closing nearly 5% lower and hitting a five-year nadir.

This stark contrast to recovering international bourses, which had endured heavy losses the previous day, underscores the lingering concerns surrounding US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs policy and the potential for further escalation.

The Thai bourse finished the trading day (April 8th) at 1,074.59 points, a significant drop of 50.62 points or 4.50%. Trading was volatile throughout the session, with the index fluctuating between a high of 1,083.75 points and a low of 1,056.41 points.

Turnover amounted to 66.59 billion baht, a slight improvement from the morning session, buoyed by the Cabinet's decision to slash property transfer and mortgage fees to 0.01% for homes and condominiums priced under 7 million baht until June 2026 – a move seen as positive for real estate shares.

However, analysts have attributed the ongoing decline of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to mounting concerns regarding trade tensions and tariff impositions.

