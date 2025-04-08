Commerce Ministry ready to mitigate US trade policy impact

This development follows President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on goods imported into the United States, aimed at reducing the country’s trade deficit. Thailand is subject to a 36% reciprocal tariff.

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, the ministry's permanent secretary and chair of the working team on US trade policy, explained that the additional 10% tax on goods imported into the US took effect at 0.01am on April 5 (Washington time).

The reciprocal tariff is set to come into effect at 0.01am on April 9. Vuttikrai noted that these tariffs are in addition to the most-favoured-nation (MFN) rate, as well as existing fees and other charges previously applied to each country.