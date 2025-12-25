Anutin hits back at People’s Party, rules out coalition over Article 112 stance

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday he would not join a coalition government with any party that seeks to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, the lèse-majesté law.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin was responding to a statement by People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Wednesday that People’s Party MPs would never vote for Anutin as prime minister again. Natthaphong said Anutin had betrayed the People’s Party by not supporting a charter amendment bill aimed at making the political system more democratic by reducing the power of senators.
In response, Anutin said the People’s Party had the right to vote for any prime ministerial candidate and that he would respect MPs’ decisions.
However, he said Bhumjaithai had consistently made clear it would not join a coalition with any party that moves to amend Article 112.
Anutin said he had watched a recent policy debate attended by Natthaphong and believed the People’s Party leader remained focused on amending the lèse-majesté law.
He said that, in the debate, no other party’s prime ministerial candidate had said they would seek to amend Article 112, apart from Natthaphong.
Anutin said Bhumjaithai could work with other parties to serve the public, but would not support policies that could deepen divisions, including any move to amend Article 112.
He added that if the People’s Party dropped its Article 112 amendment policy, Bhumjaithai could work with it.
Anutin also said he disagreed with Natthaphong’s remark during the debate that “no one should be jailed because of words”.
He said political parties should campaign for people to respect the law, rather than encourage violations through malicious intent towards the monarchy or by defaming the royal family.