Anutin hits back at People’s Party, rules out coalition over Article 112 stance

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday he would not join a coalition government with any party that seeks to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, the lèse-majesté law.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin was responding to a statement by People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Wednesday that People’s Party MPs would never vote for Anutin as prime minister again. Natthaphong said Anutin had betrayed the People’s Party by not supporting a charter amendment bill aimed at making the political system more democratic by reducing the power of senators.

In response, Anutin said the People’s Party had the right to vote for any prime ministerial candidate and that he would respect MPs’ decisions.