Bangkok warns residents to wear PM2.5 masks as pollution rises

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 levels in Bangkok at 7am on Friday (December 26).
The citywide average was 34.7 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), compared with the standard of 37.5µg/m³.
However, several districts recorded higher readings, with some areas reaching the orange level, which can begin to affect health.
The centre said PM2.5 levels were likely to ease, with Bangkok’s overall air quality remaining moderate, although readings may still fluctuate at certain locations.
General public
At-risk groups