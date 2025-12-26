Bangkok warns residents to wear PM2.5 masks as pollution rises

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2025

Bangkok reported higher PM2.5 in several districts on morning, with some areas in the orange range. Residents were advised to limit outdoor activity, especially those at risk.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 levels in Bangkok at 7am on Friday (December 26).

The citywide average was 34.7 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), compared with the standard of 37.5µg/m³.

However, several districts recorded higher readings, with some areas reaching the orange level, which can begin to affect health.

Highest PM2.5 readings by district

  • Chatuchak: 45µg/m³
  • Sathon: 44.9µg/m³
  • Bang Rak: 44.1µg/m³
  • Pathum Wan: 41.9µg/m³
  • Bang Kho Laem: 41.6µg/m³
  • Bang Sue: 40.2µg/m³
  • Phasi Charoen: 39.8µg/m³
  • Nong Khaem: 39.5µg/m³
  • Phra Khanong: 39.2µg/m³
  • Ratchathewi: 38.2µg/m³
  • Bang Khen: 37.8µg/m³
  • Rat Burana: 37.5µg/m³

PM2.5 by Bangkok zone (six areas)

  • North Bangkok: 30.5–45µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • East Bangkok: 26.5–36.8µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • Central Bangkok: 26.8–38.2µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • South Bangkok: 25.5–44.9µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • North Thonburi: 32.9–37.3µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • South Thonburi: 31.8–39.8µg/m³ (overall: moderate)

The centre said PM2.5 levels were likely to ease, with Bangkok’s overall air quality remaining moderate, although readings may still fluctuate at certain locations.

Health advice for orange-level air quality (beginning to affect health)

General public

  • Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask when going outdoors.
  • Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
  • Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise, and follow medical advice.
  • Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy