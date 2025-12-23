PM2.5 returns; Bangkok and vicinity to face higher levels December 24–26

Thailand’s air-pollution centre says PM2.5 exceeded standards in 5 Bangkok-vicinity areas on December 23, 2025, with levels likely to rise December 24–26

The Centre for Air Pollution Problem Communication reported Thailand’s air-quality monitoring results at 5.00pm on December 23, 2025, saying PM2.5 levels nationwide were mostly within standards, but some areas in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces, as well as parts of the North and Northeast, were beginning to be affected.
 

Areas where PM2.5 exceeded the standard

Monitoring found PM2.5 above the standard (orange level) in the following areas:

  • Bangkok and vicinity: five areas (including Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan)
  • North: Sukhothai
  • Northeast: Maha Sarakham


Regional summary

  • North: one area above the standard; 5.6–43.3 µg/m³
  • Northeast: one area above the standard; 11.5–38.0 µg/m³
  • Central and West: overall moderate; 18.2–35.2 µg/m³
  • East: overall good; 6.0–30.1 µg/m³
  • South: overall good; 11.7–26.0 µg/m³
  • Bangkok and vicinity (PCD + BMA stations): five areas above the standard; 17.5–52.1 µg/m³


7-day outlook (December 24–30, 2025)

PM2.5 levels are expected to increase in several areas towards year-end due to more stagnant weather conditions:

  • Bangkok and vicinity: close monitoring is advised, especially December 24–26
  • North, Northeast and East: levels are expected to rise continuously December 24–30
  • South: air quality is expected to remain good


Health advice

As PM2.5 levels in some areas may affect health, the centre advised:

  1. General public: monitor your health, reduce time spent outdoors, and wear an N95 mask when necessary.
  2. Risk groups (children, older people, and those with respiratory conditions): avoid outdoor activities. If you develop symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty or eye irritation, seek medical advice promptly.


Where to check real-time readings

People can check PM2.5 levels in real time via Air4Thai.com or the Air4Thai and AirBKK mobile applications.

 

 

