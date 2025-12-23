PM2.5 returns; Bangkok and vicinity to face higher levels December 24–26

The Centre for Air Pollution Problem Communication reported Thailand’s air-quality monitoring results at 5.00pm on December 23, 2025, saying PM2.5 levels nationwide were mostly within standards, but some areas in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces, as well as parts of the North and Northeast, were beginning to be affected.



Areas where PM2.5 exceeded the standard

Monitoring found PM2.5 above the standard (orange level) in the following areas:

Bangkok and vicinity: five areas (including Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan)

North: Sukhothai

Sukhothai Northeast: Maha Sarakham



Regional summary