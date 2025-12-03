Bangkok air quality worsens as PM2.5 surges to hazardous levels across all zones

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the latest PM2.5 fine dust levels at 07:00 on December 3, showing that the city’s air quality has deteriorated sharply.

Bangkok’s average PM2.5 level stands at 47.1 μg/m³, exceeding the national safety standard of 37.5 μg/m³.

Twelve districts recorded particularly high and alarming PM2.5 readings:

Bang Rak: 59.4 μg/m³

Sathorn: 58.8 μg/m³

Lat Krabang: 56.2 μg/m³

Min Buri: 53.5 μg/m³

Bang Kho Laem: 53.5 μg/m³

Nong Khaem: 53.4 μg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa: 53.3 μg/m³

Prawet: 53.1 μg/m³

Pathum Wan: 52.4 μg/m³

Bang Khen: 52.1 μg/m³

Bang Na: 51.4 μg/m³

Khlong San: 50.5 μg/m³

Southern Bangkok—particularly Bang Rak and Sathorn—recorded the highest levels, prompting urgent warnings for residents to exercise maximum caution.