Bangkok air quality worsens as PM2.5 surges to hazardous levels across all zones

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 03, 2025

Bangkok’s PM2.5 averaged 47.1 µg/m³ on Dec 3, surpassing safe limits, with all zones in the “health impact” range. Authorities urge masks and reduced outdoor activity.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the latest PM2.5 fine dust levels at 07:00 on December 3, showing that the city’s air quality has deteriorated sharply.

Bangkok’s average PM2.5 level stands at 47.1 μg/m³, exceeding the national safety standard of 37.5 μg/m³.

Twelve districts recorded particularly high and alarming PM2.5 readings:

  • Bang Rak: 59.4 μg/m³
  • Sathorn: 58.8 μg/m³
  • Lat Krabang: 56.2 μg/m³
  • Min Buri: 53.5 μg/m³
  • Bang Kho Laem: 53.5 μg/m³
  • Nong Khaem: 53.4 μg/m³
  • Khlong Sam Wa: 53.3 μg/m³
  • Prawet: 53.1 μg/m³
  • Pathum Wan: 52.4 μg/m³
  • Bang Khen: 52.1 μg/m³
  • Bang Na: 51.4 μg/m³
  • Khlong San: 50.5 μg/m³

Southern Bangkok—particularly Bang Rak and Sathorn—recorded the highest levels, prompting urgent warnings for residents to exercise maximum caution.

According to the zone-by-zone assessment, every part of Bangkok is now classified as “beginning to impact health” (orange level).

Northern Bangkok

  • PM2.5: 43.7 – 52.1 μg/m³
  • Status: Beginning to impact health

Eastern Bangkok

  • PM2.5: 37.9 – 56.2 μg/m³
  • Status: Beginning to impact health

Central Bangkok

  • PM2.5: 37 – 48.8 μg/m³
  • Status: Beginning to impact health

Southern Bangkok

  • PM2.5: 36.2 – 59.4 μg/m³
  • Status: Beginning to impact health

Northern Thonburi

  • PM2.5: 43 – 50.5 μg/m³
  • Status: Beginning to impact health

Southern Thonburi

  • PM2.5: 41.8 – 53.4 μg/m³
  • Status: Beginning to impact health

Health recommendations issued for the public

As the city remains under orange-level air quality, the centre has issued the following health advice:

General public

  • Wear PM2.5 protective masks every time you go outdoors.
  • Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities.
  • Monitor for symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation.

Vulnerable groups (including children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or heart diseases)

  • Always wear a PM2.5 protective mask outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice.
  • Seek medical attention immediately if any symptoms arise.

Bangkok residents are urged to stay updated on air quality conditions and take precautions to protect their health.

