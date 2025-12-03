Bangkok air quality worsens as PM2.5 surges to hazardous levels across all zones

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the latest PM2.5 fine dust levels at 07:00 on December 3, showing that the city’s air quality has deteriorated sharply.
Bangkok’s average PM2.5 level stands at 47.1 μg/m³, exceeding the national safety standard of 37.5 μg/m³.
Twelve districts recorded particularly high and alarming PM2.5 readings:
Southern Bangkok—particularly Bang Rak and Sathorn—recorded the highest levels, prompting urgent warnings for residents to exercise maximum caution.
According to the zone-by-zone assessment, every part of Bangkok is now classified as “beginning to impact health” (orange level).
Northern Bangkok
Eastern Bangkok
Central Bangkok
Southern Bangkok
Northern Thonburi
Southern Thonburi
As the city remains under orange-level air quality, the centre has issued the following health advice:
General public
Vulnerable groups (including children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or heart diseases)
Bangkok residents are urged to stay updated on air quality conditions and take precautions to protect their health.